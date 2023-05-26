Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2012 Honda Accord. It was driving fine until recently when it started hesitating and then jerking (like a manual transmission that goes too slow in a high gear).
Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2012 Honda Accord. It was driving fine until recently when it started hesitating and then jerking (like a manual transmission that goes too slow in a high gear).
I took it into a reputable shop, and they replaced something to do with “the timing” (I’ll admit I didn’t pay attention). It solved the jerking issue, but there is still something weird going on.
When the car is cold or hasn’t been running for a while, it starts just fine. However, if I’ve been driving for a bit, for example to the grocery store, when I come out and try to start the car again, it takes a couple of “errr errr errr” noises before it starts.
So, it starts easily when cold, but not when warm. What in heaven’s name is going on? I was hoping to give the car to my college daughter, but now I’m afraid it’ll die on her. -- Regina
Well, if it dies before she ever gets it, it’ll prove to be a very safe car for a teenager, Regina.
I’m not sure your timing and starting problems are related. There’s no adjustment on your timing chain. So, there’s nothing the shop could have adjusted incorrectly there.
If we approach your hot start issue as a fresh problem, the first thing to check for is a weak battery. So have the charging system tested.
Next, there are several relays that could be sticky or failing. Sometimes, one weak solder joint in the relay is all it takes. There’s the fuel pump relay. Without the fuel pump, no fuel gets to the cylinders. So, a delay in closing that relay could cause a slow start. We’ve seen this on a lot of Accords of your era. The other key relay is called the main engine relay, which allows power to flow to the computers, sensors, and other stuff that let the car start and run.
Each of those relays costs about $50. So, if your battery and charging system check out, and mechanic is still stumped, have him try replacing both of those relays and see if it solves the problem.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2023 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.