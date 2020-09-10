Romans 6:4: “We have been buried with Christ, by baptism into death, so that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.”
(The following thoughts are from an insight my youngest brother, Dell, shared when his daughter, Tabitha, was baptized.)
From the time of John the Baptist, until the present, baptism, no matter what your denomination, is a No. 1 priority. Why? What’s going on behind the “ceremony” and the words? Why is it encouraged to be done publicly? When my brother, Dell, baptized his daughter, Tabitha, he shared this insight into what was happening in that moment. As he said, “It occurred to me that what we were doing was handing Tabitha back to God to direct her life for the purpose that he created her, through us two human beings, her mother and father. We were returning the gift of this child back to God. As her parents, we were the stewards for this child, but God was her creator and owner. It was freeing to know that we were letting God take primary responsibility for this child. Her mother and I were the support team for God. It was a freeing insight as a parent.”
In Luther’s Small Catechism, under the heading, “What is the significance of such a baptism by water?”, Luther emphasizes the importance that “daily the old person is to be drowned … so that daily, a new person is to come forth and rise up ...” Whether you believe in infant baptism or adult baptism is not the issue. As a marriage is the first step in an ongoing love relationship, baptism is the first step in an ongoing faith relationship that lasts our whole life. Simply put, every day we answer the faith question that Jesus answered in the Garden of Gethsemane. “Are you going to do God’s will or your will?” May we, like Jesus, answer, “Not my will, but thine be done.”
The end result of our human will and life is death. The end result of God’s will is through death, into life. That is true, not only beyond this life, but in this life. Giving up to God is to defeat death, and to gain life now and for all eternity. As Jesus said in John 10:10, “I have come that you might have life, and have it abundantly.” Giving up to God is winning.
