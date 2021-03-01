Math is Fun! is a unique educational program where local youth work with a volunteer tutor after school for an hour of math study and fun. Created via a strategic planning session by the Yankton Area Literacy Council (YALC), Math is Fun! began the fall of 2016, in partnership with the Yankton School District. First launched at Stewart Elementary, the math tutoring program has now expanded to cover all four public elementary schools. Sacred Heart Elementary also welcomed the program in the fall of 2019.
Essential to the success of Math is Fun! is the dedication of volunteer tutors. Patty Stuelpnagel has been both a YALC and Math is Fun! volunteer since the program’s inception. Nominated by YALC Board Member Veronica Trezona, Patty was recently awarded United Way of Greater Yankton’s February Volunteer of the Month Award. According to Trezona, “Patty was instrumental in getting the Math is Fun! project off the ground. She has been active in keeping it going and improving the program each year. Patty helps recruit, retain, and train tutors for the program. It is because of her tireless efforts that the program continues to prepare students for using math in their everyday lives as they grow into tomorrow’s citizens.”
We asked Patty to share more about her extraordinary volunteer efforts.
I have lived in the Yankton area since 1983 and began volunteering after retirement in 2016.
I continue volunteering because I enjoy staying busy with opportunities to help others in our community.
I volunteer as the Coordinator for the Math Is Fun! program, United Way’s The Clothing Closet, Avera vaccinations clinics, and as a pianist at my church.
Volunteer work is enjoyable because people are so appreciative of opportunities available to them. I meet lots of new people within our community!
My best volunteer experience has been working with YALC’s Math Is Fun! It was wonderful to work with the other volunteers and to assist elementary students with their math skills.
The advice I would give to those thinking about getting out there and volunteering in their communities is: Do it!!!
To learn more about local volunteer opportunities or to nominate a Volunteer of the Month, email info@yanktonunitedway.org or call United Way of Greater Yankton at (605) 665-6766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.