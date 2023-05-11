SD FB SCHOLARSHIPS
South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) is pleased to announce ten winners of the annual SDFB Scholarship.
SDFB will award $7,500 in scholarship monies for 2023. Recipients are high school seniors and college students who themselves or parents/guardians are current members of South Dakota Farm Bureau and have been for at least two years. Applicants could be considered for an agriculture-focused or community-focused scholarship, depending on their major and experience with agriculture.
“Congratulations to these young people who have a passion for agriculture and their rural communities,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB executive director. “South Dakota Farm Bureau is proud to again offer this scholarship and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”
The South Dakota Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund was established in 2005 by Richard and Agnes Ekstrum of Kimball. Richard served as South Dakota Farm Bureau’s president from 1975 - 1995.
The 2023 SDFB Scholarship winners include the following area students:
• Agriculture-focused applicants/awardees:
— Owen Bovill of Alcester, who will major in Diesel Technology at Lake Area Technical College.
• Community-focused applicants/awardees:
—Bailey Spaans of Armour, who will attend Dakota Wesleyan University and major in Mathematics Education.
For more information about South Dakota Farm Bureau visit www.sdfbf.org.
CARL AND LYNN MARTENS MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP
Yankton High School announced that senior Cohan Roger Pietz has been awarded the prestigious Carl and Lynn Martens $1,000 Music Scholarship for 2023. The scholarship is given to a high school senior who is planning a career in music performance, composition or education, and is funded by former Yankton residents Clark and Agnes Eide. This marks the 15th year the award has been given.
Angela Larson, YHS Choir Director/District-Wide Music & Fine Arts Department head, had this to say about this year’s entries: “The candidates we had this year were exceptional! In a time where we are in need of more music educators, seeing such high caliber high school students interested in becoming music teachers is encouraging. This scholarship represents what the Yankton High School music department strives for, which is excellence.”
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
SEWARD, Neb. — On May 6, Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 300 graduates. The class of 2023 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.
At the ceremony, Concordia Nebraska President Dr. Bernard Bull encouraged graduates to embrace opportunities with a combination of boldness and humility while using their gifts, talents and abilities to serve God and others.
• Tara Munter of Wausa, Neb., earned a Master of Education.
• Sydney Ingalls of Yankton earned a Master of Healthcare Admin.
RACHAEL PETTS
YORK, Neb. — York University announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 term. There were 104 students recognized with this distinction.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester.
Area honorees include:
• Freeman — Rachael Petts*
(* — Denotes a 4.0 term GPA )
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.