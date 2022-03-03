“Speed Dating with Spirituality” is being offered to all interested as this year’s Lenten study at the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Fifth and Walnut, Yankton.
Each Wednesday during Lent, March 9 through April 13, participants will have an opportunity to try out different ways to enhance their own journey with God. There is no experience needed and no book to buy. Just bring yourself with an open mind and an open heart.
Each session will begin with a soup supper served between 5-5:30 p.m. (freewill donation accepted), followed by a group gathering and introduction to the evening’s possibilities. Then various spiritual practices will be offered in different spaces in the church from 6-6:30 p.m. Finally, a time of shared reflection in the sanctuary will conclude at 6:45 p.m.
Among the many practices from which participants can choose will be such things as breath prayer, labyrinths, Lectio Divina, praying with the body and many more.
Call the church office at 605-665-7230 or email the office administrator (secretary@yanktonucc.org) with questions, to register, and to let them know if you have any food allergies.
Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan is pastor of the open and affirming congregation, and sessions will take place in the church’s historic and accessible building.
