SOUTH DAKOTA CPA SOCIETY AWARDS
In recent award ceremonies, the South Dakota CPA Society awarded nine Accounting Excellence Scholarships for $10,000. In addition the Society will be awarding the Harry Olson Scholarship for a grand total of $11,000 for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Among those receiving Accounting Excellence Scholarships were:
• Alex Nelson, University of South Dakota; $1,500 scholarship
• Zachary Renken, University of South Dakota; $1,000 scholarship
