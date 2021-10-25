PIERRE — During Suicide Prevention Month, the Department of Social Services (DSS) is sharing tools for communities to use in the prevention of suicide. Materials to raise awareness of suicide prevention in your community are available for anyone to order through DSS. Toolkits and campaign materials are also available for diverse populations including Native Americans, LGBTQ and veterans.
“For those contemplating suicide, often the feeling of being alone is overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” said Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. “Sometimes even the smallest reminders that someone cares can change a mind on suicide.”
“Starting conversations in our communities about suicide is so important,” Gill said. “The toolkits and materials we have available can help direct those conversations and show those who are struggling that there is someone who cares. By showing you care, you can save a life.”
Online toolkits, which are step-by-step guides for communities to engage in suicide prevention, are available for community coalitions, college campuses and high school students. They have resources tailored to various populations like employers, healthcare providers, seniors, Native Americans, educators and students. The toolkits can be found by clicking on the Toolkit tab at sdsuicideprevention.org.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or send a text to 741741. Help is available 24/7.
