TORI HERRBOLDT
Tori Herrboldt of Centerville High School has received a scholarship to attend Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Her scholarship is for Excellence in Music.
She is the daughter of Kelly and Kay Herrboldt of Lesterville.
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City announced that over 350 students have been named to the President’s Scholar List due to their academic achievement during the 2020 spring term. Students named to the President’s Scholar List must carry at least 12 credit hours and attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
The following area students were named to the Spring 2020 President’s Scholar List.
• Concord — Kendra S. Wichman
• Laurel — Jericho B. Langford
• Ponca — Joseph D. Samuelson
• Dakota Dunes — Josephine Kamau, Celeste Lopez
• Elk Point — Anna I. Jallow, Susan R. Miller, Tyler D. Walsh, Victoria L. Wriedt
• Jefferson — Caroline Lepczyk
• North Sioux City — Miranda Jo Crisman, Trishia M. Donnelly, Kelby A. Kotalik, Ross J. Thoendel
• Vermillion — Alison R. Hough
• Yankton — Darian R. Tramp
LINDSAY SCHLABACH
OXFORD, Ohio — Lindsay Schlabach of Dakota Dunes was among more than 3,800 students from Miami (Ohio) University who received degrees during the virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17, 2020.
Schlabach graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Strategic Communication.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
