A survey of 2,000 Americans, who represent a sample of the US population that opted to respond to a national poll, indicated that spiritual fulfillment may be the key to happiness. The poll was conducted in November 2022 by the market research company, One Poll.

The poll found that 76 percent of the respondents believe it’s possible to be spiritually fulfilled without participating in a specific religion. The finding raises more questions than answers about the changing views of Americans, including rural and agricultural people.  

