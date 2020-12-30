BROOKINGS — Tabor native Adolph Fejfar credits legendary South Dakota State University football coach Ralph Ginn and an extended streak of good luck for the prominence he gained in a half-century career in ground and aviation electronics with MITRE Corp.
In April he will become the 143rd person to be honored as an SDSU Distinguished Engineer since then-Dean Junis O. Storrey created the honor in 1977.
Col. Michael Dooley, commander of the 96th Cyberspace Test Group at Eglin Air Base in Florida, said, “I can attest to his remarkable lifetime of achievements in the tactical data links field, making significant advancements that directly supported our country’s defense … Adolph Fejfar is a noble public servant who dedicated his life to supporting our country’s defense.”
Fejfar, 83, and living in Oro City, Arizona, near Tucson, fully retired in 2018 after serving as a MITRE for 34 years and as a consultant for 18 years. He worked full time with the federally funded research firm from 1966 to 2000 and became the international expert on a synchronous military communication system now used by 48 countries.
Fejfar, the oldest of nine children of Bill and Helen Fejfar, wasn’t even planning to attend South Dakota State after graduating in 1955 from Tabor High School, a school of 40 students in a town of 400 people between Yankton and Tyndall in southeastern South Dakota. His plan was to pick up pre-engineering classes at nearby Southern State and then go to the School of Mines.
But that summer Ginn called the Fejfar house and asked Adolph if he would like a scholarship to play football at State. “It took me only a few seconds to accept the offer,” said Fejfar.
———
Full schedule at State
At State he played end all four years, worked as the doorman at the downtown theater and the projectionist for State Photo on campus and graduated in December 1959 with a degree in electrical engineering and a commission in the U.S. Air Force.
After a medical discharge for Type I diabetes and two degrees at Stanford University, Fejfar joined MITRE, a federally funded military research firm.
He worked applied research and system testing of several radio wave propagation projects, including satellite tracking, troposcatter communications and over-the-horizon radars. For 13 years (1987-2000), he was the MITRE site leader responsible for testing the new digital, tactical, synchronous Link 16 communications system.
Link 16 is a complicated and encrypted system that allows communication between military platforms. “When I got involved, there was only the Air Force and the Navy using it. Today, there are 48 countries using it.”
By 2010, Link 16 had become so widespread that international user conferences were held and Fejfar served as a side-session co-chair for several years.
When Fejfar fully retired in 2018, reflected back on the start of his career. “With that initial football scholarship, the world of opportunities opened up for me. My career was my motivation for establishing an endowed scholarship honoring my parents.”
The Bill and Helen Fejfar Endowment provides four $1,000 renewable scholarships to students of any major with preference given to Bon Homme and Yankton county students.
“That was my thank you to the university. I hope that this scholarship will help some high school students pursue their unexpected, fruitful careers,” Fejfar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.