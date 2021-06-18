Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 19, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Coming Up Murder: a Professor Prather Mystery” by Mary Angela
• “Do No Harm” by Christina McDonald
• “Early Morning Riser” by Katherine Heiny
• “Family Reunion” by Nancy Thayer (audiobook)
• “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (audiobook)
• “Happy Singles Day” by Ann Marie Walker
• “Legacy” by Nora Roberts
• “Little Eyes: a novel” by Samantha Schweblin
• “Mary Jane” by Jessica Anya Blau
• “A Master of Djinn” by P. Djèlí Clark
• “Meet Me in Another Life” by Catriona Silvey
• “Our Woman in Moscow” by Beatriz Williams (audiobook)
• “Passport to Murder: a Professor Prather Mystery” by Mary Angela
• “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
• “The Plot: a novel” by Jean Hanff Korelitz
• “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (audiobook)
• “Red Island House” by Andrea Lee
• “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn
• “Seven Perfect Things” by Catherine Ryan Hyde
• “The Sign of Death” by Callie Hutton
• “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” by Rae Carson
• “What Waits for You” by Joseph Schneider
———
Nonfiction
• “Authentic: a memoir” by the founder of Vans” by Paul Van Doren
• “Comeback Season” by Cam Perron
• “Everybody Has a Podcast (except you)” by Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy
• “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard
• “Franci’s War” by Franci Rabinek Epstein
• “The Holly” by Julian Rubinstein
• “Holding Back the River” by Tyler J. Kelley
• “Japanese Soups” by Keiko Iwaski
• “Single and Forced to Mingle” by Melissa Croce
• “The Story of the Masters” by David Barrett
• “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty
LARGE PRINT
• “The Last Agent” by Robert Dugoni
• “The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano” by Donna Freitas
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “A Change of Plans” by Dave Selchert
• “The New Kid” by Dave Selchert
• “A Second Chance” by Dave Selchert
EASY READING BOOKS
• “All the Factors of Why I Love Tractors” by Davina Bell
• “The Alpactory: Ready, Pack, Go!” by Ruth Chan
• “Can I Sit With You?” by Sarah Jacoby
• “Conceal, Don’t Feel” by Jen Calonita
• “Fox at Night” by Corey R. Tabor
• “Go, Go, Tractors!” by Candice Ransom
• “Hello, Rain!” by Kyo Maclear and Chris Turnham
• “Someone Builds the Dream” by Lisa Wheeler and Loren Long
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney
• “Cathedral of Bones” by A.J. Steiger
• “Delphine and the Silver Needle” by Alyssa Moon
• “Houdini and Me” by Dan Gutman
• “Invasion of the Living TED” by Barry Hutchison
• “Ivy + Bean Get to Work! (bk.12)” by Annie Barrows
• “The Messengers: Greystone Secrets 3” by Margaret Peterson Haddix
• “One Jar of Magic” by Corey Ann Haydu
• “The One Thing You’d Save” by Linda Sue Park
• “Prairie Lotus” by Linda Sue Park
• “Winterborne Home for Mayhem and Mystery” by Ally Carter
———
Nonfiction
• “Do Your Best Every Day To Do Your Best Every Day” by John Cena
ADULT DVDS
• “The Donut King”
• “The Father”
• “Long Weekend”
• “Minari”
• “Tom and Jerry: the Movie”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
