BRADY FERGEN
SIOUX FALLS — A new class of outstanding high school seniors has been selected to receive the sixth annual Legends for Kids Scholarship. The scholarship is a $5,000 award that recognizes eight high school student-athletes for their exceptional character in leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. This class will bring the cumulative total to 48 scholarships totaling $240,000 in six years.
Developed in conjunction with Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends, the scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford Health and First PREMIER with support from KELOLAND Television, Beal Distributing, Novak Sanitary Service, Pepsi-Cola/Dr. Pepper, Smithfield, Combined Pool and Spa, Silverstar Car Wash, Sioux Falls Skyforce/Sky’s the Limit Foundation, UBS Financial Services, Cellular Only/Verizon, Elgethun Capital Management, Operation Helpful Smile, Prairie Farms and Tim and Julie Stupka. Recipients must use the scholarship for post-secondary education.
Among the winners is Brady Fergen, Menno (Dordt University).
The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals — quality, integrity and character — are brought to Sioux Falls.
CARL AND LYNN MARTENS SCHOLARSHIP
Yankton High School announced that seniors Leila Schumacher and Sara Carr will share the prestigious Carl and Lynn Martens $1,000 Music Scholarship for 2021. The scholarship is given to a high school senior who is planning a career in music performance, composition or education. This marks the twelfth year the award has been given and only the second time two awardees have received it the same year.
Todd Carr, Yankton Schools Music Department Chair, emphasized that “both candidates are outstanding examples of the type of scholar we look for to receive this award. The scholarship symbolizes our commitment to the arts and arts education here in Yankton.”
The Yankton High School Fine Arts Awards ceremony was held May 13 at Yankton High School.
The scholarship is funded by former Yankton residents Clark and Agnes Eide, who encourage all Yanktonians to get behind and support the arts.
JOSEPH GRASSMID
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Joseph Grassmid, a Sophomore Business Administration major from Menno, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
