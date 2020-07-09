Kids, grab your hard hat and tool belt! It’s time for “Concretes & Cranes” Vacation Bible School at Calvary Baptist Church, July 19-23, from 6:45-8:45 p.m.
Bible stories, music, crafts & experiments, games and snacks are all combined to create an unforgettable experience. As kids explore a world of concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes, they will discover that Jesus’ love provides a foundation that lasts!
Children ages 3 through sixth grade are welcome to attend this free event.
Registration is now in progress; call (605) 665-5594 to register.
Calvary is located at 2407 Broadway, Yankton.
