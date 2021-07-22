TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, July 17, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with seven people at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and three people joining the meeting via Zoom from Sioux Falls and Yankton.
The meeting was called to order by President Jeremy Skrenes. Iesley Stone gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Steve Hamilton who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Pat Achlie-Roth gave the word of the day, “noor,” which means a feeling of happiness or satisfaction. Janice Stone gave a 5- to 7-minute speech from the Pathways Presentation Mastery project, level 2 with the purpose of using effective body language, titled “Endless Paper.” Vernon Arens gave a 5- to 7-minute speech from the Pathways Presentation Mastery project, level 1 with the purpose of introducing himself, titled “Forks in the Road.” Roy Wilcox conducted Table Topics by asking members to create a tall tale based on Roy’s suggested topic. Jeremy Skrenes was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Dan Klimsch evaluated Janice Stone’s speech, and Jana Lane evaluated Vernon Arens’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Walter Rentsch, grammarian Pat Achlie-Roth, timer Iesley Stone, vote counter Walter Rentsch, and joke master Pat Achlie-Roth.
Luke Skrenes from Sioux Falls was a guest at the meeting. Toastmaster Hamilton presented virtual trophies to Vernon Arens for best speaker, Jana Lane for best evaluator, and Janice Stone for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fry’n Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.