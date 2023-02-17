INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken at noon Feb. 13, 2023, with 10 members present.
President Dana Schmidt called the meeting to order and lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, then gave an update on Yankton Community Library events. On Friday, the library celebrated 50 years in their current building and 120 years as a library. Upcoming events including Hygge at the Library Feb. 26 from 2-4 p.m.
Hostess Sheila Kuchta, Avera Foundation, gave an update on her activities and introduced the program “Helping Every Body.” The speakers were Angie O’Connor, Avera Sacred Heart Wellness and Sports, and Mark Roozen, Coach Rozy Performance powered by Avera.
Coach Rozy provided information on the Strength and Conditioning Program located at the Mount Marty University Fieldhouse. The program provides services to the MMU football team, as well as grades 7-12 for Yankton and many area schools. They provide Athletic Trainers, injury prevention, and recovery, serving 800-1000 students in the summer programs. The student programs receive financial support from Avera, Yankton Boosters and Yankton School District to reduce costs for students. There are supervised fitness boot camps for all ages. The first powerlifting meet will be held Feb. 24 for 250-350 students in 7th-12th grade.
Angie provided information about Wellness Services. The Wellness Center opened in 1982 with the goal of “Adding Years to Live and Life to Years.” The center includes workout equipment, group classes, massage, swimming lessons for babies to age 3, health screenings, flu shots, and serves as the contact for Healthy Yankton community gardens. The 35th Avera Race Against Cancer will be held May 13, 2023, including a 5K and a 1-Mile walk — there is a Couch to 5K program available to get participants ready for the race.
The next meeting will be held Monday Feb. 27, 2023, at noon at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken (Best Western Kelly Inn). Visitors and new members are welcome. For more information, email Interchange.Yankton@yahoo.com.
