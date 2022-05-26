MITCHELL — A total of 348 students at Mitchell Technical College have been placed on the Spring Semester 2022 President’s List, according to MTC President Mark Wilson.
Of these 348 students, 127 earned a 4.0 GPA. High Honors-H2 (3.75-3.99) were awarded to 93 students and 128 students earned Honors-H1 (3.5-3.749). To be named to the list, students must earn a term GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and completed at least 12 credit hours of academic work during the semester.
Area students include:
• Alcester — Trevor Peterson, PAT II, H2
• Avon — MacKenzie Jager, MA II, H2; Jared Mudder, SCADA II, H1
• Dimock — Brianna Weber, AG I, H2; William Neugebauer, AG I, H2; Austin Bartelt, AG II, H1
• Lake Andes — Maesa Dvorak, AG II, H2; Lance Soukup, ECM II, H1; Grant Petrik, SCADA II, H2
• Lesterville — Kail Vaith, AG II, H1 • Menno — Joshua Heckenlaible, AG I, H1
• Parker — Colby Olson, PAT I, H2; Laura Streff, SLPA online II, H1
• Parkston — Madison Stadlman, AG II, H2; Randy Fuoss, Power Sport II, H1
• Scotland — Cassidy Soukup, BUS MGT I, H2; Jasa Isaak, LPN, H2
• Springfield —Cole Bares, ECM II, H1
• Tyndall — Hunter Lindula, AG I, H1
• Vermillion — Brooke Assmus, Rad Tech II, H2; Haylee Radigan, Welding II - Machining & MFG, H2; Bryce Stockwell, WTT I, H2
• Wagner — Michael Ober, ADBC I, H2; Bradyn Lhotak, AG I, H1; Jacob Woods, HCT I, H2; Anthony Bruguier, HCT I, H1; Joshua Cimpl, Med Lab I, H2
• Wynot, NE — Cody Hansen, Electrical Util Substation, H1; Keenan Wieseler, Rad Therapy, H2
• Yankton — Jace Kapla, ADBC II, H1; Keely Schild, AOS 1, H2; Koby Schild, HCT II, H2; Roseanna Sawtell, RN
SETH DRUIN
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Seth Druin of Vermillion was among 221 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 14. Twenty-seven students received Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, while the rest of the graduating seniors were granted Bachelor of Arts degrees.
Julie Haverly, a 2012 Northwestern College graduate who is director of the Executive Program Management Office for Renewable Energy Group in Ames, Iowa, gave the commencement address.
