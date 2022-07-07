St. John’s Pancake Feed Slated July 9 Jul 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1009 Jackson St. in Yankton, will be holding a pancake feed and bake sale on Saturday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.There will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverages. There will also be baked goods for sale. Proceeds will provide financial assistance to college students preparing for college work. Financial support is provided by Thrivent Financial. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated Jul 6, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Maintenance Technician - Manitou Group 24 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesOne Injured In Rollover Near VerdigreMoving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park PondTwo Men Killed In Charles Mix County CrashArea Parishes See Changes In Priest AssignmentsWoman Rescued From Ledge Below Discovery Bridge3rd Person Charged In Freeman Dog AttackHelp NeededDaily Record: ArrestsPamela KuchtaChange Of Venue Sought In Scotland Shootings Trial Images CommentedUvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Letter: Gun Ruling (20)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)Letter: Priorities (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (15)The Test And The Cure (15)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: American Innovation (10)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)Pride Parade (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
