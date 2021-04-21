DELTA KAPPA GAMMA
Terri Cordrey, DKG State President, joined the meeting on April 8, 2021, via Zoom to discuss the upcoming State Convention in June. The meeting will be held in Watertown for those that want to join in-person; those that are unable to join in-person will be able to join via zoom. There are hopes to continue to offer the State Convention via zoom for those that are unable to attend. Terri updated Xi members on membership for this year. South Dakota membership had dropped by 20 members, 5 of which passed away this past year. Also discussed was what can we do in these COVID times as an organization and as individuals to improve membership. We need to do what we can for the time we are in. Lead; contribute to the profession in any way one can. Give back to the community. The state convention format will include installation of new state officers, a round-table meeting, and a Remembrance Ceremony for those we have lost this past year. There will be break-out sessions available for those that are interested in smaller group interaction. Barb Clausen the NW Regional Director will be discussing chapter strategies for the up-coming year.
Xi Chapter lost our member Joyce Romkema this past year. She will be remembered at the Remembrance Ceremony on June 3, 2021. Both the treasurer’s report and the minutes from the last meeting were accepted and approved. Discussion on possible short presentations from various chapters to tell what each organization is dedicating their efforts towards in their communities during these Covid times. Each chapter that would like to share could video a short presentation about their projects. Heather will discuss this with Terri Cordrey and get back to the members. Our video would focus on our contributions to Pathways. The current need at Pathways is feminine hygiene products and toothpaste. Robin Brooks will again be delivering to Pathways on Saturday, April 10. We would like to continue to contribute to Pathways over the summer months; an email will go out as to what is needed and where to drop the items off.
We also discussed ideas for recruiting new members. Heather Barron-Galvan has accepted the position of 1st Vice-President for the State and will be confirmed at the State Convention in Watertown. Pathways could use money to put towards fans for the client rooms. DKG would like to take the refund from the State Conventions that was planned for 2020 and put that money towards fans for Pathways. Members made a motion and passed this funding. Members are also welcome to make personal donations for this project as well. Annual dues are due in early June to Kathy Wright, treasurer. Donation for the World Fellowship fund was approved in the amount of $50. The scholarship fund for local educators was deferred until the fall of 2021. Member Beth Kaultsulas will be dropping her membership as she retires from teaching. Registration for the State Convention is available in the Newsletter.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange continues to meet via Zoom. Two meetings were held on April 5 and 19. Each meeting was called to order by President Linda Dobrovolny and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Interchange members gave updates and announcements on upcoming local events and happenings.
On April 5, Kathy Quinlivan hosted and introduced Mason Schramm from Vision Realty. He discussed their new office building as well as perspective on the local/area real estate market.
Kathy Quinlivan was our hostess on April 19, as well. She introduced our legislators (Ryan Cwach, Jean Hunhoff and Mike Stevens) to visit with the group.
The three legislators focused on a summary of the latest session, which just recently ended. Topics of conversation were the Needs Based Scholarship, mental health training, state employee health plan insurance and broadband access across the state. A variety of other information was shared about the budget and possible special sessions.
The next meeting will be Monday, May 3 at 12:00 PM. It will again be held virtually via Zoom. The speaker will be Yankton School District’s Superintendent, Wayne Kindle.
Submitted by Melanie Ryken
DELTA KAPPA GAMMA
The presenter for the Delta Kappa Gamma Zoomed meeting February 4, 2021, was Jesse Bailey from Pathways. Jesse presented to DKG last October. Jesse discussed future plans for Pathways to expand. They are planning to go from the ability to house 48 clients to up to 106 clients. Pathways is hoping for a grant to help pay for the purchase of property for the expansion. Pathways welcomes volunteers for various needs at Pathways. They are also hoping to build partnerships with area establishments for job searches.
Meeting began by approving the treasurer’s report and the minutes from the last meeting. There was discussion about the upcoming State Convention to be held in June. State President Terri Cordrey will plan to attend the next DKG meeting via zoom to discuss plans for the State meeting. Officers for next year were discussed and will be finalized at the April 8th meeting. DKG will continue to donate needed items to Pathways. Annual membership fees are due n June. Discussion regarding COVID shot and availability. Next meeting via zoom will be April 8, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.