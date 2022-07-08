Most of us have heard simple steps to make sure we get a good night’s sleep. Eat at a decent hour before you go to bed, turn off all electronic devices, shut off the lights and force yourself to go to sleep on time. You follow the rules but still wake up with zero energy.
Sound familiar? If you’re sick and tired of being sick and tired, look at these five reasons you feel tired all the time.
1. Dehydration
Being dehydrated is one reason you might be tired. The hard part is, dehydration isn’t always easily detected, it can easily sneak up on you if you’re unaware of the symptoms. Dehydration occurs when your body doesn’t have enough water. Dehydration can be caused by drinking too many sodas, getting overheated, illness, menstrual cycles and stress. Neglecting to drink enough water can cause you to feel sluggish and foggy because cells shrink from lack of water. The amount of water your body requires varies for each individual, even for those who are sedentary. On a “normal day,” a person should drink half their body weight in ounces of water. Someone who weighs 200 pounds should have 100 ounces of water a day. With exercise and activity even more.
2. Anemia
When I was in college, I had a teammate on the football team that no matter how much rest he got he was always tired. It was very frustrating, and he couldn’t figure out why. He later discovered that he was anemic and needed to increase his iron levels to solve the issue. Anemia occurs when the body has lower-than-normal levels of red blood cells. Suffering from anemia will make you feel lackluster regardless of the amount of sleep you get. Most the time, anemia can be fixed by eating foods that are rich in iron, vitamin B12 and folate. Eating foods loaded with vitamin C, such as citrus fruits and green leafy vegetables with high levels of iron and folate will help with iron absorption.
3. Depression
Depression can strike at any time and is closely linked with chronic fatigue. Depression happens when someone feels anxious, sad or experiences feelings of hopelessness for long periods of time. One of the major side effects of depression is sleep issues. The sleep issues are typically categorized as insomnia or sleep apnea. If you’re suffering from depression, you may feel tired even if you’re not exerting much energy during daily tasks.
For depression, work with a professional to help get you on track for a happy and healthy life.
4. Blood sugar imbalance
Junk food is the primary culprit for a rollercoaster ride of exhaustion. When you consume sugary drinks and food, your blood sugar levels spike insanely high followed by a tiring crash afterward. Eating processed foods with added sugars and simple carbohydrates will throw your blood sugar off balance. To level out blood sugar levels, you’ll have to significantly reduce sugar intake. If you’re feeling tired all the time, an imbalance of glucose in your blood might have something to do with it.
5. Sedentary lifestyle
Technology rules the world, so it’s no surprise that the number of adults working sedentary jobs has increased significantly since the 1970s. If you’re living a “exercise can wait” lifestyle, it will affect your energy levels. Over the past 20 years, the total amount of sedentary screen time, such as using computers, watching television and playing video games, has increased drastically. To put things into perspective, adults are spending 70% or more of their waking hours sitting!
Experts say just getting 30 minutes of moderate (you don’t have to crush yourself) can make a huge difference in your health, wellness and performance.
Feeling tired frequently can put a real damper on life but recognizing the cause of fatigue is the first step to improving your energy. Drink more water, increase your intake of vegetables and fruits, and exercise to significantly spike energy levels within the body. What way have you combated fatigue?
Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen is owner/director of Coach Rozy Performance — Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton. He can be reached at 817-219-2811, email him at rozyroozen@gmail.com or you can find more information at www.coachrozy.com about training programs, our on-line training programs, bootcamps and athletic & sport development.
