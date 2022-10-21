Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Oct. 22, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Acts of Violet” by Margarita Montimore
• “The Couple at Number 9” by Claire Douglas
• “Endless Summer” by Elin Hilderbrand
• “The Hero of this Book” by Elizabeth McCracken
• “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
• “A Killing in Costumes” by Zac Bissonnette
• “Next in Line” by Jeffrey Archer
• “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
• “The Place of Wonder” by Barbara O’Neal
• “Santa’s Little Yelpers” by David Rosenfelt
• “Stories from Tenants Downstairs’ by Sidik Fofana
• “Suspect” by Scott Turow
• “The Truth to Lie For” by Anne Perry
• “The Ways We Hide” by Kristina McMorris
• “When the Lights Go Out” by Mary Kubica
Nonfiction
• “The Big Truth” by Major Garrett
• “Help is Here” by Max Lucado
• “Warrior Is” by Harley L. Zephier
LARGE PRINT
• “Sunburst” by Susan May Warren
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Beyond the Clouds” manga by Nicke vol. 1-4
• “Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix” Illustrated by Jim Kay
• “How to Succeed in Witchcraft” by Aislinn Brophy
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Babysitters Club” by Ann M. Martin vol. 1-12
Nonfiction
• “Hurricane & Tornado” by Jack Challoner
• “Presidents” by James Barber
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Creepy Crayon!” by Aaron Reynolds
• “My Book of Monsters” by Ine De Volder
• “Planes and other Flying Machines” by Jill McDonald
• “Ratatouille” Disney graphic novel
• “Tree” a Peek-Through board book by Britta Teckentrup
Nonfiction
• “A Kids Book about Voting” by Next Up
• “The Tornado Scientist” by Mary Kay Carson
WONDERBOOKS
• “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” by Kate DiCamillo
• “Reach for the Stars” by Emily Calandrelli
• “The Tiger Rising” by Kate DiCamillo
ADULT DVDs
• “Creature from the Black Lagoon”
• “My Favorite Martian” Season 1-3
• “Thor: Love and Thunder”
• “Tremors”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
