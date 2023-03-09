Cloudy. High 34F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Are you a Jeopardy contestant wannabe? Here’s your chance to enjoy an evening of trivia competition, tacos, and a lot more, as the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, offers the community and region an evening of food and challenging fun on Saturday, March 11.
The inaugural UCC Trivia Night will be held at RB GrillHouse’s River Rocks Event Center, 2901 Broadway, Yankton, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a Taco Bar meal included in the ticket price. Participants may come in teams of eight or join teams assembled that night. Maybe you and your work colleagues, your church friends, your fishing buddies, or your neighbors want to get together for a night of fun and games. You can decorate your team’s table before the games begin during the supper hour.
Trivia categories will appeal to all who love testing their knowledge of general topics, including such things as history, geography, book covers and even photographs of skylines.
A gift basket containing at least $250 worth of gift certificates and other items will be awarded to the winning team. Also, 50/50 raffle tickets will be sold, with the winner receiving 50% of the total amount collected from ticket sales.
Proceeds of the evening, being planned by the church’s Fundraising Task Force, will help finance the church and its wide community outreach.
