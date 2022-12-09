I have a Kia Forte with about 110,000 miles on it. When it’s raining and I am using the air conditioner or defroster — along with the wipers — when I come to a stop, the battery light will come on and the car will stall. I can then restart it.
This has been going on for a couple of years, and I have taken it in for repair only to be told they “cannot replicate the issue.” They say it’s not raining. I am a single woman and don’t want to be taken advantage of. What would you suggest? — Sandi
Well, you might consider hiring an offensive lineman from the Detroit Lions in the off season and asking him to go in with you.
It can be hard to know what’s causing your problem without seeing it misbehave in the shop. So, you should expect to pay them for some diagnostic time. But there are several things your shop can check, even without “replicating the problem.”
It could be as simple as something causing a low idle speed. If a small vacuum leak or gummed up throttle body were causing the engine to idle just a bit too slowly, you wouldn’t have any problem under normal circumstances.
But, when you put a heavy electrical load on the engine — the AC, defroster, lights and wipers — it could be enough to cause the engine to stall. And, typically, the battery light will flash just before the car stalls.
Try explaining to the shop that the car stalls under heavy load in the rain and ask them to check for anything that might cause a low idle. Or, if you get the feeling that they’re just not interested enough in figuring it out for you, find a new shop at mechanicsfiles.com, and go there, Sandi.
