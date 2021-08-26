Broadway MOPS will meet at Calvary Baptist Church beginning Thursday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m.
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) encourages and equips mothers of young children to realize their potential as mothers, women and leaders in relationship with Jesus and in partnership with the local church. MOPS is designed for women with young children (from pregnancy through Kindergarten).
The group will meet on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 9-11 a.m. September through May, at Calvary. Childcare will be available.
A MOPS meeting includes practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations or videos, followed by small group discussions and occasional creative activities and service projects. Attendees will enjoy a hot breakfast and coffee at each meeting as well.
Join the Facebook group “Yankton Broadway MOPS” for more information. Call 605-660-7894 to pre-register.
