Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met remotely at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Education Angela Mann. The invocation was given by Pat Acklie-Roth, then followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Laura Baca from Carbondale, Colorado was introduced as a guest of Roy Wilcox
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. He called on Steve Hamilton as Master Evaluator who introduced his evaluation team: The Grammarian, Angela Mann gave the word of the day, “proclivity,” a noun which means a tendency to choose or do something regularly. Ah Counter: Jennifer Haich, Speech Evaluator, Marsha Dahlseid and Timer, Roy Wilcox.
A speech was given by Katie Stutzman, titled “Cause and Effect”. The objectives of her speech were from the Pathways Leadership Development Program Path Level 1 Project 2, Evaluation and Feedback. Then Table Topics was led by Jana Lane. Table Topics participants were: Katie Stutzman, Jennifer Haich, Pat Acklie-Roth guest Laura Baca, Jack Dahlseid, Angela Mann and Steve Hamilton
Following Table Topics Wilcox introduced the Jokemaster of the Meeting, Pat Acklie-Roth. Steve Hamilton, Master Evaluator was then re-introduced to give an evaluation of the meeting and called on Marsha Dahlseid to evaluate Katie Stutzman’s speech. He then called on Grammarian Angela Mann to give an overview on words and phrases used during the meeting. Other presentations on the meeting were given by Ah Counter Jennifer Haich , and Timer Roy Wilcox
Toastmaster Wilcox then called on Vice President Education Angela Mann to review next week’s assignments and close the meeting.
Guests are always welcome to join our remote meeting from your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your Computer, I-Pad or I-Phone and call a member of the club to get the password to join the meeting. For more information on Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485 or http://toastmastersclub.org
———
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, April 18, at 7:30 a.m. for a video meeting using Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Janice Stone. Marsha Dahlseid gave the invocation, and Stone led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Steve Hamilton who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “tenacity,” which means the quality of firmly holding something. Janice Stone gave a 5-7 minute demonstration speech titled “Let’s get sour” (how to make sauerkraut) with the objectives to prepare a well organized speech using visual aids. Roy Wilcox gave a 5-7 minute from the Competent Communications manual (Speech #4: How to say it) titled “Relationships” with the objectives to select the right words and sentence structure to communicate his ideas clearly; use rhetorical devices to enhance and emphasize ideas; and eliminate jargon and unnecessary words. Jennifer Haich conducted Table Topics by asking members to responsible to random questions about dealing with life lessons learned. Marsha Dahlseid was the master evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Angela Mann evaluated Roy Wilcox’s speech, and Pat Acklie-Roth evaluated Janice Stone’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Walter Rentsch, grammarian Jana Lane, timer Katie Stutzman, and joke master Jack Dahlseid.
Guests in the Zoom video meeting were Jeremy Skrenes, Joyce Stevens, and Laura Baca. Participates who joined the meeting were from Carbondale, CO, Crofton, Grand Prairie, TX, Sioux Falls, Tabor, and Yankton.
The business meeting was led by Janice Stone. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join our remote meetings. You need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a number of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
Sierra Club Discovery Group
The monthly meeting of the Sierra Club Discovery Group was convened in the Round Table Room at the Opsahl-Kostel Building in Yankton at 6:45 p.m. March 2. The group meets monthly on the first Monday of the month. All are welcome and encouraged to participate with this new group.
Co-Chair Jim Pearson called the meeting to order and briefed the Group on discussion items including volunteer opportunities, upcoming events, some organizational structure, Earth Day activities, current proposed SD legislation, our water testing/sampling program, and more.
Member Dennis Menke updated the Group on three events with the Friends of the Missouri National Recreational River:
• National Park Service (NPS) Watershed School
• NPS Yankton Area Missouri River Cleanup
• NPS Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival and SDGFP Homestead Day
The Watershed School Festival is scheduled for April 30 at Riverside Park from 0800 to noon. This annual event brings hundreds of local/regional students together to provide an opportunity to learn about a wide range of natural resource/conservation topics from different hands-on presentations. Volunteers are needed to escort small groups of students to the various presentations. If interested in volunteering, contact NPS Ranger Dugan Smith via email to sign up. Email your name, email address, & phone number to dugan_smith@nps.gov by April 1 to get on their email list. You will get informational reminders as the event gets closer.
On Saturday May 1, the annual Yankton Area Missouri River Cleanup is scheduled. The river cleanup is based out of the boat ramp at Riverside Park. Volunteers gather to collect trash, lumber, tires, and scrap metal along both sides of the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam to areas just downstream of Yankton. This annual cleanup event makes the river cleaner and healthier for people and for fish and wildlife. Our SC Discovery Group plans to participate and more details will follow as the event is finalized so mark your calendar and lend a hand!
The third event is the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival scheduled for Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. It involves kayak events and educational games. Additionally, in conjunction with the Outdoor Festival, the SDGFP Homestead Day is held at the Pierson Ranch Recreation Area. More information on these events will be available as they draw closer.
Co-Chair Guy Larson opened an organizational discussion that involves our service boundaries. Technically, we are still “assigned” to the Living River Group out of Vermillion. Our southeastern South Dakota Group boundaries will potentially be divided along current zip code boundaries. There was discussion on how firm these boundaries are, on potentially involving adjacent areas in Nebraska, expanding coverage in SD, and more. It was moved and seconded to adopt the current zip code “boundaries” with the Living River Group and to investigate adding areas in Nebraska. More discussion is expected in future meetings on this topic.
Co-Chair Pearson opened discussion on Earth Day (April 22) activities. This is the 50th anniversary year of Earth Day celebration. Discussion centered on what our Group can do with ideas such as planting trees; participating in the Keep Yankton Beautiful/Great American Cleanup on April 25; other potential Earth Day/Earth Week/Earth Month events; need for some publicity/involvement by our new Group locally; potential to have SC Discovery T-shirts to wear at events; SC Living River Earth Day events; and more. Further information will be forthcoming. Note: The SC Living River monthly meeting is March 17 at the Vermillion Public Library at 7:00 pm. Local Earth Day events will be discussed at their meeting.
South Dakota Legislature environmental bills were discussed including single-use plastics; potential grasslands classification/taxation changes; County conditional use permits/CAFO/permitting; conservation easements; and more. Check the SD Sierra Club website/Facebook for more details. Other sources for additional information and action are the Dakota Rural Action (DRA) website and the SD ACLU website.
The NPS has released an Environmental Assessment for comment to allow a huge fireworks event annually at Mount Rushmore during the Fourth of July. There are significant concerns including wildfire hazards, air/water pollution, wildlife disturbance, cultural resource protection, and more. For more information and to comment, please see this link: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=152&projectID=89009&documentID=100890. Comments close on March 30.
Guy Larson has been in contact with the SDDENR on water testing and training. The DENR is willing to conduct free training for water groups. Guy will coordinate with the Living River Group and DENR on training dates. It is expected that the training will be held in Pierre at the DENR offices some time in April/May. It is possible that our current program will be expanded to include some pesticide sampling. Once the training date can be finalized, interested members will travel for a day-long training.
Next meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 6.
