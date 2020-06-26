Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Large Print
• All Adults Here by Emma Straub, fiction
• The Guest List by Lucy Foley, fiction
Adult Books
• Container and Fragrant Gardens: How to Enliven Spaces with Containers and Make the Most of Scented Plants by Peter Loewer, nonfiction
• Gardening Your Front Yard: Projects and Ideas for Big & Small Spaces by Tara Nolan, nonfiction
• Gardentopia: Design Basics for Creating Beautiful Outdoor Spaces by Jan Johnsen, nonfiction
• Growing Good Food: A Citizen’s Guide to Backyard Carbon Farming by Acadia Tucker, nonfiction
• The New Gardener’s Handbook: Grow a Beautiful & Bountiful Garden by Daryl Beyers, nonfiction
• No Place For a Woman: The Struggle for Suffrage in the Wild West by Chris Enss, nonfiction
• On Flowers: Lessons From and Accidental Florist by Amy Merrick, nonfiction
• The Pollinator Victory Garden: Win the War on Pollinator Decline with Ecological Gardening by Kim Eierman, nonfiction
• Quilts of Valor: a 50 State Salute by Ann Parsons Holte, nonfiction
• Seven Days in Augusta; Behind the Scenes at The Masters by Mark Cannizzaro, nonfiction
• Small Garden Style: a Design Guide for Outdoor Rooms and Containers by Isa Hendry Eaton, nonfiction
• 88 Names by Matt Ruff, fiction
• The American Fiancée by Eric Dupont, fiction
• The Case of the Wandering Scholar by Kate Saunders, fiction
• City of Margins by William Boyle, fiction
• A Cowboy to Remember by Rebekah Weatherspoon, fiction
• Daisy Cooper’s Rules for Living by Tamsin Keily, fiction
• Devoted by Dean Koontz, fiction
• Docile by K.M. Szpara, fiction
• Eagle Station by Dale Brown, fiction
• An Everyday Hero by Laura Trentham, fiction
• Expectation by Anna Hope, fiction
• Follow Me to Ground by Sue Rainsford, fiction
• Frying Plantain by Zalika Reid-Benta, fiction
• Furmidable Foes by Rita Mae Brown, fiction
• The Girl With the Louding Voice by Abi Dare, fiction
• The Goodbye Man by Jeffery Deaver, fiction
• The Grace Kelly Dress by Brenda Janowitz, fiction
• The Great Unknown by Peg Kingman, fiction
• Greenwood by Michael Christie, fiction
• Guilty not Guilty by Felix Francis, fiction
• Hide Away by Jason Pinter, fiction
• Hour of the Assassin by Matthew Quirk, fiction
• How to Pronounce Knife: stories by Souvankham Thammavongsa, fiction
• The Imperfects by Amy Meyerson, fiction
• Let Justice Descend by Lisa Black, fiction
• The Mountains Sing by Nguyen Phan Que Mai, fiction
• The Other Bennet Sister by Janice Hadlow, fiction
• The Poison Garden by Alex Marwood, fiction
• The Secrets of Love Story Bridge by Phaedra Patrick, fiction
• Something She’s Not Telling Us by Darcey Bell, fiction
• The Spinster Diaries by Gina Fattore, fiction
• The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James, fiction
• Two Steps Forward by Suzanne Woods Fisher, fiction
• The Water Keeper by Charles Martin, fiction
• The Wicked City by Beatriz Williams, fiction
Young Adult Books
• Dig by A.S. King, fiction
• Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles, fiction
• Cheshire Crossing: Dorothy, Alice, Wendy by Andy Weir, fiction, graphic novel
Easy Reading Books
• Doctors by Emily Raij, nonfiction
• Firefighters by Mary Meinking, nonfiction
• Teachers by Mary Meinking, nonfiction
• Baloney and Friends by Greg Pizzoli, fiction
• Daniel Tiger’s 5-minute Stories, fiction
• Disney Animals Storybook Collection, fiction
• Why Do We Cry? by Fran Pintadera, fiction
• Smell My Foot! by Cece Bell, ficion, graphic novel
Junior Books
• Be A Super Awesome Photographer: 20 Photo Challenges Inspired by The Masters by Henry Carroll, nonfiction
• Infinite Hope: a Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace by Ashley Bryan, nonfiction
• A Kid’s Guide to Cats by Arden Moore, nonfiction
• Torpedoed by Deborah Heiligman, nonfiction
• The Bridge Home by Padma Venkatraman, fiction
• Disney’s Mulan adapted by Elizabeth Rudnick, fiction
• A Monster Like Me by Wendy S. Swore, fiction
• The One and Only Bob by Katherine Applegate, fiction
• One Last Shot by John David Anderson, fiction
• Owl Diaries: Eva’s Campfire Adventure by Rebecca Elliott, fiction
• Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor by Ally Carter, fiction
Adult DVD’s
• Call the Midwife, season 9, fiction
• Photograph, fiction
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.