Barbara Mechtenberg-Ruffinott, MSW PIP, a Coordinated Care social worker with Avera Medical Group in Yankton, was recently recognized with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award as part of the South Dakota Healthcare Social Work Association (SDHSWA) Affiliate group.
Mechtenberg-Ruffinott says that, throughout her career, she has had amazing co-workers and has enjoyed partnering with others to provide care for patients.
“I am fortunate to have met so many amazing people throughout my career,” she stated. “I’ve enjoyed collaborating with many of the providers and professionals in our region so that we can better serve our patients and families.”
Mechtenberg-Ruffinott began her career in social work providing support to clients at Sojourn Group Home and in Child Protective Services. In 1981, she became the first social worker at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and traveled to Omaha, Nebraska, to complete her MSW at the University of Nebraska. She served as the director of Social Services while also in Rehab Services and the Employee Assistance Program at the hospital.
In 2000, Mechtenberg-Ruffinott chose a new path as the director of Social Services at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, working within the adult and adolescent psychiatric units, geriatrics, chemical dependency and psychiatric rehab programs. While there, she developed relationships with statewide and community providers, taught a graduate-level class at the University of Iowa and served as a consultant with the Avera Rehab program.
In 2019, Mechtenberg-Ruffinott became a Coordinated Care social worker for Avera Medical Group in Yankton.
Those who have worked alongside Mechtenberg-Ruffinott say she has been an advocate for those she serves and a mentor to her colleagues.
“Barbara and I have worked together through the past 34 years, and I have witnessed as she provided encouragement and support to many social workers, including myself. She has affected change for many individuals, families and groups,” said Deb Kachena, a former HSC psychiatric social worker.
Mechtenberg-Ruffinott is a native of Parkston. She attended Mount Marty University, where she earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
When she is not working, Mechtenberg-Ruffinott enjoys volunteering and spending time with her husband and adult children. She also loves traveling and being outdoors.
