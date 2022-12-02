Patty Davies was a Special Speaker on Veterans’ Affairs at the November American Auxiliary Roy Anderson Unit #12, meeting. Davies joined the Air Force in 1961 and spoke about her experience at a time when only 1% of the Air Force members were women. She shared a very moving reading of the dissertation that she had written for the NCO Academy.
INTERCHANGE
Tourism Director Jay Gravholt of Yankton Thrive was the guest speaker for Interchange’s Nov. 29, 2022, noon meeting, held at JoDean’s in Yankton.
The meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Vice-President Sherri Rodgers-Conti opened the meeting by inviting Interchange members to share announcements regarding business news, opportunities, and upcoming events. Announcements began with Paula Tacke of Mead Cultural Heritage Center informing members of the Hall of Trees. Also, Linda Dobrovolny of Yankton Community Library shared the upcoming Estate Planning 101 Part 2 event which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Lastly Rose Hauger, executive director of Yankton Area Arts reminded members of the Crimson Door Holiday Boutique coming up on Dec. 4-5.
Nancy Sternhagen, CPA with Sternhagen & Co CPA PC was the host for the Monday meeting. Nancy shared an update of herself regarding her career and family happenings. Nancy then introduced the guest speaker for the meeting, Jay Gravholt of Yankton Thrive. Gravholt started by sharing his career highlights and how he came to be the Tourism Director for Yankton Thrive. Jay focused his presentation to group on the Tourism goals from Thrive’s Strategic Plan which are as follows:
• Market Yankton as a potential tourism destination outside of the local market through strong branding
• Support current and potential events that drive visitors in the non-peak seasons
• Lead efforts to utilize existing facilities during non-peak season
• Enhance visitor experiences through quality materials and strong communication with key stakeholders
• Advocate for travel industry issues
• Communicate travel industry impact to elected bodies, stakeholders, and community
Throughout the presentation, Gravholt highlighted the efforts of Yankton Thrive to meet the goals outlined in the Strategic Plan.
The next Interchange meeting will be held at noon on Jan. 9, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.