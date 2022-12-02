AMERICAN AUXILIARY ROY ANDERSON UNIT

Patty Davies was a Special Speaker on Veterans’ Affairs at the November American Auxiliary Roy Anderson Unit #12, meeting. Davies joined the Air Force in 1961 and spoke about her experience at a time when only 1% of the Air Force members were women. She shared a very moving reading of the dissertation that she had written for the NCO Academy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.