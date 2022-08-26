Dear Car Talk:
I’m a woman who does not know much about cars. I own a 2015 Chrysler 200 with about 95,000 miles on it.
I recently had my rear shocks replaced. It was supposed to be a couple-hour job, but the shop ended up keeping it overnight because apparently the shocks they were installing didn’t have “bump stops” like my existing shocks did.
They couldn’t find any, so they said that they were just going to reuse the old bump stops which they said would be fine.
After getting my car back, I noticed that every time I hit a bump, I hear this metal clanking noise coming from the rear. I brought the car back, and they rechecked everything and determined that the new shocks must have been defective, so they replaced them again.
The noise is still there when I go over any bump, even a small one. It sounds like metal on metal. I’m going to bring the car back again, but before I do, can you tell me what the problem is?
Thanks. — Melissa
I think the problem is the installers, Melissa. The shock (also called a strut) is a key part of your suspension system. It’s a tube filled with hydraulic oil that has a piston in it. It works in conjunction with a coil spring that fits around it.
In the simplest terms, the spring allows the car to absorb a bump, and the shock dampens the motion of the spring to keep the car from bouncing up and down for the next half mile after a bump.
I think these guys screwed up the installation of your struts. When you replace just the strut, you have to remove the spring and shock mount and then put the whole assembly back together again.
Where the top of the piston meets the bottom of the strut mount, there’s a very specific way the parts have to align. And, if it’s not done correctly, you’ll get, what? A clanging sound when you go over bumps.
Rather than giving these guys a chance to screw this up a third time, Melissa, I think you (and they) need a more idiot-proof solution.
And there is one. It’s called a Quick-Strut. There are a number of aftermarket companies that sell the entire contraption — the strut, coil spring and shock mount — already assembled correctly and ready to simply bolt on. You just attach the bottom of it to the car’s control arm, and you bolt the top of it to the inner fender, and you’re done. Each one costs about $120 for your car, which is a little more than just the shock. But, you’ll also be getting a new spring. Not to mention peace and quiet.
Here’s what I suggest you say to the shop: “You guys get me two Quick-Struts and put them in. I’ll pay the difference in the cost of the parts, and you guys cover the labor.”
I think that’s a fair way to finish this repair correctly, and your car should ride quietly after that. Unless they leave a lunch pail in there. Good luck, Melissa.
