New at the Yankton Community Library this week.
LARGE PRINT
• “Monogamy” by Sue Miller, fiction
• “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “A Knock at Midnight: A Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom” by Brittany K. Barnett, nonfiction
• “The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder and Mayhem from History’s Most Notorious Serial Killers” by Marcus Parks, nonfiction
• “The Sword and The Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcom X and Martin Luther King Jr.” by Peniel E. Joseph, nonfiction
• “You Ought to Do A Story About Me: Addiction, an Unlikely Friendship, and the Endless Quest for Redemption” by Ted Jackson, nonfiction
• “Chance of a Lifetime” by Jude Deveraux, fiction
• “The Lake Wobegon Virus” by Garrison Keillor, fiction
• “Pinky’s Dog” by Verne D. Hull, fiction
• “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks, fiction
• “Total Power” by Vince Flynn, fiction
• “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith, fiction
• “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, fiction
• “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut, graphic novel, fiction
AUDIO CDs
• “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek, nonfiction
• “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin Diangelo, nonfiction
• “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand, fiction
• “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly, fiction
• “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, fiction
• “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Giffin, fiction
• “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs, fiction
• “Playing Nice” by JP Delaney, fiction
• “The Summer House” by James Patterson, fiction
• “Truths I Never Told You” by Kelly Rimmer, fiction
• “A Week at The Shore” by Barbara Delinsky, fiction
• “What You Wish For” by Katherine Center, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “The Archer at Dawn” by Swati Teerdhala, fiction
• “A Song of Wraths and Ruin” by Roseanne A. Brown, fiction
• “Splinter” by Sasha Dawn, fiction
• “Witchlight” by Jessi Zabarsky, graphic novel, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Ocean Waves for All” by Stacy McAnulty, nonfiction
• “Cookie Boo” by Ruth Paul, fiction
• “Curious George and the Summer Games” by Margret Rey, fiction
• “The Jelly Donut Difference: Sharing Kindness with the World” by Maria Dismondy, fiction
• “School of Fish: Rocking the Tide” by Jane Yolen, fiction
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “Malala Yousafzai” by Lisa Williamson, nonfiction
• “Fly on The Wall” by Remy Lai, fiction
• “Glitch” by Laura Martin, fiction
• “Owl Diaries: Eva in the Spotlight” by Rebecca Elliott, fiction
• “The Unadoptables” by Hana Tooke, fiction
• “Aster and the Accidental Magic” by Thom Pico, graphic novel, fiction
• “Bug Boys” by Laura Knetzger, graphic novel, fiction
• “Once Upon a Space-Time!” by Jeffrey Brown, graphic novel, fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
