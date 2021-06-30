PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Department announced that registration is currently open for Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW). This year BOW will be held Sept. 10-12 at Outlaw Ranch near Custer.
The BOW workshop will focus on hands-on learning of outdoor skills. Topics are primarily associated with hunting and fishing, but other relevant outdoor skills will also be covered. These classes are targeted towards beginning outdoor enthusiasts.
Women looking to register must be 18 years or older and will have the opportunity to participate in four classes of their choice. Activities include archery, fly fishing, birding, shooting, paddling, photography and more. All class equipment and materials will be provided.
The cost includes meals and lodging in shared, one-room sleeping cabins. Registration is currently available online and individuals looking for more information can contact Maggie Lindsey at 605-223-7667.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.