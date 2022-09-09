Interchange, Inc. met on Monday, Aug. 29, at noon at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 10 members and one guest present. Rose Hauger introduced herself as the new executive director of the Yankton Area Arts Association.
Members were invited to make announcements. Sherri Rodgers-Conti, Southeast CASA, spoke on behalf of United Way/Spark and invited members to participate in a coffee crawl coming up on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m. Attendees will be provided with coffee and donuts and will visit RTEC, ABS, and Cornerstones Career Learning Center. RSVP to United Way at 665-6766. Kristi Tacke, Riverfront Broadcasting, reminded members about the Grand Give fundraising event benefitting the Avera Foundation. This event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6-9 p.m. at Mazing Acres. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, announced that the Friends of the Library will be having a used book sale on Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the library lawn. She also announced that the library will begin expanded fall/winter hours after Labor Day.
Becky Wiswall, Business Services Director at Yankton Thrive, served as the day’s hostess and speaker. She shared information about the upcoming Leadership Yankton training opportunity, a partnership with the Benedictine Leadership Institute. She also highlighted other Yankton Thrive events.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 12, at noon at Minerva’s. A Zoom link will also be emailed to members who wish to join on-line. Rachel Fernandez, Blood Donation Center, will be the speaker.
