PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Revenue and Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division provide tips to South Dakotans on ensuring transient vendors are legitimate before doing business with them.
“The Department of Revenue wants to safeguard against anyone taking advantage of our citizens,” said Department of Revenue Business Tax Division Director Doug Schinkel. “If you are considering making a purchase from a transient vendor, please take steps to verify that they are reputable. If the vendor can’t or won’t provide proof of a South Dakota business tax license, you should contact the Department of Revenue.”
If you are considering hiring repair or construction services, be advised to:
• Ask for a price quote in advance and in writing.
• Question the contractor about a permanent address and telephone number. If the information they provide is local, do not assume they are a local business. Transient vendors often have business cards printed with local mailing services or motel addresses and telephone numbers.
• Ask for a list of local references and check them before making a decision.
• Ask if the contractor has worker’s compensation and general liability insurance. If vendors are not properly insured, homeowners may be liable for accidents that occur on their property.
• Be careful about paying for work in advance. Before making final payments, make sure transient vendors have paid their local suppliers or you may be held liable for unpaid materials.
• Make sure you are completely satisfied with the work before paying the bill, and do not pay more for the job than originally quoted unless you have given written approval for the additional work or cost.
• Ask the contractor for an excise tax license.
All sellers must provide you with a contract or receipt at the time of sale showing the date, the merchant’s name and address and a statement informing you of your right to cancel the contract within three days. After proper cancellation, the seller has 10 days to refund your money.
If you have doubts about the vendor or think you may have been the victim of a scam, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-300-1986 or by email at consumerhelp@state.sd.us. Be prepared to give as much information as you can about the vendor, including the name of the company and salesperson, company address and telephone number and the make, model and license number (if possible) of the vehicle the vendor was driving. Tips from the public are valuable in assisting law enforcement catch illegal vendors before they move on to the next community.
If you believe a transient vendor does not have a South Dakota business tax license, contact the South Dakota Department of Revenue’s toll-free helpline at 800-829-9188, press “1” for the business tax division.
