Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library For April 3, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “2034” by Elliot Ackerman
• “Cloudmaker” by Malcolm Brooks
• “Committed” by Viet Thanh Nguyen
• “The Consequences of Fear” by Jacqueline Winspear
• “Every Last Fear” by Alex Finlay
• “Hadley & Grace” by Suzanne Redfearn
• “The Moonlight School” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
• “The Other Emily” by Dean Koontz
• “Raft of Stars” by Andrew J. Graff
• “The Stills” by Jess Montgomery
• “Three O’Clock in the Morning” by Gianrico Carofiglio
• “Win” by Harlan Coben
Nonfiction
• “Bad Medicine: Catching New York’s Deadliest Pill Pusher” by Charlotte Bismuth
• “Be Water My Friend: the Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee
• “A Knot a Day: 365 Knot Challenges for All Abilities” by Nic Compton
• “Last Call: a True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York” by Elon Green
• “Walk in My Combat Boots” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann
LARGE PRINT
Fiction
• “Band of Sisters” by Lauren Willig
• “Matthew Johnson, U.S. Marshal” by Johnny D. Boggs
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “All Because You Matter” by Tami Charles
• “Ambitious Girl” by Meena Harris
• “Anonymouse” by Vikki VanSickle
• “Beast in Show” by Anna Staniszewski
• “Bedtime for Albie” by Sophie Ambrose
• “A Book for Escargot” by Dashka Slater
• “Book’s Big Adventure” by Adam Lehrhaupt
• “Bulldozer Friends” by Andrea Zimmerman
• “Bunny Root and Duckling Too” by Melissa Marr
• “Champ and Major: First Dogs” by Joy McCullough
• “Chick Chat” by Janie Bynum
• “Cliff the Failed Troll” by Barbara Davies-Pyles
• “The Day the Kids Took Over” by Same Apple
• “Ducks on the Road: A Counting Adventure” by Anita Lobel
• “The Elephant’s Guide to Hide-and-Seek” by Kjersten Hayes
• “Goodnight, Astronaut” by Scott Kelly
• “Harry and the Guinea Pig” by Nancy Lambert
• “I Am Not a Penguin” by Liz Wong
• “Maxine and the Greatest Garden Ever!” By Ruth Spiro
• “My First Day” by Phung Nguyen Quang & Huynh Kim Lien
• “Mustache Duckstache” by Amy & AJ Young
• “Off to See the Sea” by Nikki Grimes
• “Rectangle Time” by Pamela Paul
• “Scooper and Dumper” by Lindsay Ward
• “Seaside Stroll” by Charles Trevino
• “The Secret Fawn” by Kallie George
• “Shy Willow” by Cat Min
• “The Snow Dancer” by Addie Boswell
• “Ten Little Dumplings” by Larissa Fan
• “Welcome Flower Child” by Brigette Barrager
• “Wolfboy” by Andy Harkness
Nonfiction
• “Fred’s Big Feelings: the Life and Legacy of Mister Rogers” by Laura Renauld
• “Maria Tallchief: Native America’s Prima Ballerina” by Jennifer Marino Walters
• “The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read” by Rita Lorraine Hubbard and Oge Mora
• “The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: a Modern Fable” by Bette Midler
• “Tani’s New Home: a Refugee Finds Hope & Kindness in America” by Tanitoluwa Adewumi
• “What’s Inside a Flower? — And Other Questions About Science & Nature” by Rachel Ignotofsky
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “BunnyDouble, We’re in Trouble” by Dan Gutman, first chapter
• “Dog Diaries: Curse of the Mystery Mutt” by James Patterson
• “Dog Diaries: Happy Howlidays!” by James Patterson
• “Dog Diaries: Mission Impawsible” by James Patterson
• “Kodi” by Jared Cullum, graphic novel
• “Stick with Me” by Jennifer Blecher
• “Stink and the Hairy Scary Spider” by Megan McDonald, first chapter
ADULT DVDs
• “All My Life” (2020)
• “Anne with an ‘E’”: Season One (2017)
• “Anne with an ‘E’”: Season Three (2019)
• “The Broken Hearts Gallery” (2020)
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
