Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week: March 12, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Beautiful Little Fools” by Jillian Cantor
• “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson
• “Bullets and Silver” by Nik James
• “The Cage” by Bonnie Kistler
• “Caramel Pecan Roll Murder” by Joanne Fluke
• “Daughter of the Moon Goddess” by Sue Lynn Tan
• “Death of a Green-Eyed Monster” by M.C. Beaton
• “Free Land in the Dakotas” by James Lee Novak
• “Gwendy’s Final Task” by Stephen King
• “Irish Parade Murder” by Leslie Meier
• “The Lady’s Mine” by Francine Rivers
• “Moon Witch Spider King” by Marlon James
• “Nursing her Amish Neighbor” by Marta Perry
• “O Beautiful” by Jung Yun
• “The Paradox Hotel” by Rob Hart
• “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
• “Recitatif” by Toni Morrison
• “Rescue You” by Elysia Whisler
• “A River Enchanted” by Rebecca Ross
• “The Runaway” by Nick Petrie
• “Sierra Six” by Mark Greaney
• “The Weight of Salt” by Sandra Montanino
———
Nonfiction
• “The Dream Dictionary” by Theresa Cheung
• “A Gentle Reminder” by Bianca Sparacino
• “He’s Not Lazy” by Adam Price, PhD
• “How to Forage for Mushrooms Without Dying” by Frank Hyman
• “Insurgency” by Jeremy W. Peters
• “Life Between the Tides” by Adam Nicolson
• “Objects in the Mirror are Closer than They Appear” Poems by Todd WIlliams
• “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
• “Two Meals a Day” by Mark Sisson
AUDIOBOOKS
• “Flight Risk” by Cara Putman
• “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
• “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom
• “Winter Street” by Elin Hilderbrand
LARGE PRINT
• “Shadows of Pecan Hollow” by Caroline Frost
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Bone Spindle” by Leslie Vedder
• “How Not to Fall in Love” by Jacqueline Firkins
• “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys
• “Sheets” graphic novel by Brenna Thummler
———
Nonfiction
• “Freedom!” by Jetta Grace Martin
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Freewater” by Amina Luqman-Dawson
• “The Lock-Eater” by Zack Loran Clark
• “Loyalty” by AVI
• “Orphans of the Tide” by Struan Murray
• “Wishing Upon the Same Stars” by Jacquwtta Nammar Feldman
———
Nonfiction
• “And We Shall Rise” by Erica Martin
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The 12 Days of St. Patrick’s Day” by Jenna Lettice
• “Bok’s Giant Leap” by Neil Armstrong
• “Ear Worm!” by Jo Knowles
• “Eyes that Speak to the Stars” by Joanna Ho
• “Little Messy Marcy Su” by Cherie Fu
• “Millions of Maxes” by Meg Wolitzer
• “Tiny Cedric” by Sally Lloyd-Jones
• “A Whale of a Tea Party” by Erica S. Perl
———
Nonfiction
• “Anger is Ok, Violence is Not” by Julie K. Federico
• “Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day” by John O’Brien, Jr.
• “The Donut That Roared!” by Joan Yordy Brasher
• “Chinese Kite Festival” by Rich Lo
ADULT DVDs
• “Call the Midwife: Season 10”
• “Charming the Hearts of Men”
• “Dear Evan Hansen”
• “The Girl who Believes in Miracles”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.