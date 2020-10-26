Parker Suing
Timothy and Alea (Johnson) Suing of Sioux City, Iowa, announce the birth of a daughter, Parker Jane Suing, born Sept. 9, 2020, at Unity Point St Luke’s Hospital Sioux City Iowa. Parker weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Kristi Huber, Laurel, Nebraska; Charles Suing, Laurel; Shawn and Billy Johnson of Missouri and Shaun Johnson, Sioux City Iowa.
Great-grandparents are Marvin and Shirley Huber, Yankton (deceased); Henry and Darlene Suing, St. Helena, Nebraska (deceased) and Georgine Suing, Yankton.
Chet George
Aaron and Nicole George of Sioux Falls announce the birth of their son, Chet Henry, who was born Sept. 3, 2020.
He joins sisters, Ava and Brynn.
Grandparents are Bob & Marilyn Lyngstad of Volin and Mark and Kim George of Cherokee, Iowa.
Great-grandparents are Colleen Slagle of Yankton, Dorothy Heine of Hartington, Nebraska, and Shirley Mesner of LeMars, Iowa.
