Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Nov. 27, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “As the Wicked Watch” by Tamron Hall
• “Chasing the Boogyman” by Richard Chizmar
• “A Christmas Courtship” by Shelly Shephard Gray
• “The Christmas Bookshop” by Jenny Colgan
• “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen
• “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber
• “Game On: Tempting Twenty-eight” by Janet Evanovich
• “Gone for Good” by Joanna Schaffhausen
• “In Her Tracks” by Robert Dugoni
• “The Last Graduate” by Naomi Novik
• “Marked Man”by Archer Mayor
• “Mercy” by David Baldacci
• “Nanny Needed” by Georgina Cross
• “No Words” by Meg Cabot
• “The Perfect Ruin” by Shanora Williams
• “Secrets of the Castleton Manor Library Series” (selected titles)
• “Sleigh Bells Ring” by ReaAnne Thayne
• “A Steep Price” by Robert Dugoni
• “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris
• “Tyndall” by James L. Thane
• “The Unheard” by Nicci French
• “When Sparks Fly” by Helena Hunting
———
Nonfiction
• “Between Two Kingdoms” by Suleika Jaouad
• “The Correspondents” by Judith Mackrell
• “Credible” by Deborah Tuerkheimer
• “Going There” by Katie Couric
• “House Story” by Jasmine Roth
• “The Speckled Beauty” by Rick Bragg
• “This is Ear Hustle” by Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods
• “Unorthodox” by Deborah Feldman
AUDIOBOOKS
LARGE PRINT
• “A Cowboy Christmas Legend” by Linda Broday
• “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
• “The Wish Bok Christmas” by Lynn Austin
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “As Good as Dead” by Holly Jackson
• “The Glare” by Margot Harrison
• “The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera
• “Me (Moth)” by Amber McBride
• “We Can Be Heroes” by Kyrie McCauley
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Dark Waters” by Katherine Arden
• “Diary of a Pug” series #1-5 by Kyla May
• “Einstein: The Fantastic Journey of a Mouse Through Space and Time” by Torben Kuhlmann
• “How High Moon” by Karyn Parsons
• “The Little Mermaid” graphic novel from Joe Books
• “The Okay Witch ad the Hungry Shadow” by Emma Steinkellner
• “Peter Powers and the League of Lying Lizards!” by Kent Clark
• “Super Turbo vs. Wonder Pig” by Edgar Powers
• “The Thirteenth Cat” by Mary Downing Hahn
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Magical Christmas Store” by Maudie Powell-Tuck
• “The Smart Cookie” by Jory John
• “The Tinysauraus Saves Christmas” by Patricia Hegarty
• “What the Dinosaurs Did the Night Before Christmas” by Refe & Susan Tuma
• “Who Loves Little Lemur?” by Ann Whitford Paul
———
Nonfiction
• “Hang On Monkey” National Geographic Wonderbook by Susan B. Neuman
• “Nano: The Spectacular Science of the Very (Very) Small” by Dr. Jess Wade
ADULT DVDs
• “Christmas by Starlight”
• “On the 12th Date of Christmas”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275 or via our Facebook page.
