Calvary Baptist Church will host the RESGEN Men’s Event via livestream on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. at the church, 2407 Broadway Ave. Men will experience a day that will inspires them to be the leader, the husband, the father and the friend that God created them to be. There are some great speakers lined up to share their testimonies and experiences (details on speakers follow below).
The event is open to all men ages 18 and up. Coffee, juice, a light breakfast and snacks will be provided.
———
About The Speakers:
Sam Acho is a former NFL player and current ESPN Sports analyst. He is an author, a two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee and a cohost of The Home Team Podcast. Sam has been married to Ngozi for 8 years and they have 3 children.
Jason Romano was an Emmy-Award winning producer at ESPN for 17 years where he created and produced content for shows such as SportsCenter, Monday Night Football, Mike and Mike in the Morning, Sunday NFL Countdown, College Gameday, MLB All-Star Game and many more. He is currently the host of the Sports Spectrum podcast, where he interviews athletes, coaches and others in the world of sports about their faith in Christ. Jason is also the author of two books, “Live to Forgive” and “The Uniform of Leadership.” He has been married to Dawn for 22 years and they have 1 daughter, Sarah.
Sam Collier is the Lead Pastor of Hillsong Atlanta and the author of “A Greater Story: My Rescue, Your Purpose, Our Place in God’s Plan.” He is also the founder of A Greater Story Ministries which houses a nationally televised interview series and podcast called “A Greater Story with Sam Collier.” When not writing or speaking, Sam spends much of his time sitting with leaders such as Dr. Bernice King, Reggie Joiner and Andy Stanley, discussing the current issues of the day for the sake of pioneering a new World. He lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife and co-pastor, Toni and their daughter.
Tom Henderson is the founder of and lead communicator for Restoration Generation. He is driven by a passion to reach people with the life-saving message of Jesus Christ and help them restore the broken relationships in their lives. He is the author of “Heart Not Hype” and speaks to thousands of people every year via the RESGEN Giving Life Podcasts and at music festivals, schools, camps and conferences throughout the country. He has been married to Laura for 25 years and they have 2 boys, Isaiah and Chase.
Comedian Jonnie W. — With nothing more than a guitar and his razor-sharp wit, Jonnie entertains audiences nationwide. When not performing at solo events, Jonnie joins fellow funny man Tim Hawkins on his “Rockshow Comedy Tour,” delivering the funny at sold out shows coast to coast. Jonnie blends musical chops, mad vocals and off-beat standup for a hilariously unique comedy experience.
———
For more information, visit www.resgen.org. To register, visit https://resgen.org/events/mens-summit/, click the “Livestream” link and use promo code CALVARY.
