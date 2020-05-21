BLACK HILLS STATE UNIVERSITY
SPEARFISH — More than 300 graduates will be recognized during the 179th Black Hills State University Commencement Ceremony, held virtually on Friday, May 8, at 4 p.m. Rep. Dusty Johnson will deliver the commencement address.
Degrees to be awarded include 27 master’s degrees, 282 bachelor’s degrees, and 20 associate’s degrees.
Area graduates include:
• Avon — Brianna Voigt, BSED, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
• Parkston — Taylor Akre, BSED, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Abigail Bertram, BS; Exercise Science; Susan Roth, BS, Professional Accountancy, Cum Laude
• Scotland — Joshua Vaith, BS, Professional Accountancy, Business Administration-Economics & Finance
• Tyndall — Paige Schuurmans, BS, Psychology
• Viborg — Morgan Mehlhaf, BS, Human Services, Sociology, Magna Cum Laude
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
WAYNE, Neb. — More than 550 Wayne State College graduates earned degrees despite precautions for the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus).
Area graduates listed by hometown, degree and major/plan:
• Crofton — Turner Dahl, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Health & Physical Education PK-12; Lucas Dohrman, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Management; Chelsea Wortmann, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Management; Chelsea Wortmann, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Management
• Hartington — Jessica, Fischer, GRAD, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12; Shelby Hochstein, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Human Service Counseling; Jessica Fischer, GRAD, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12; Bailey Jones, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Morgan Sudbeck, UGRD, Bachelor of Arts, Speech Communication/Communication Studies
• Laurel — Emily Hangman, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Finance; Bayley Holloway, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Life Sciences/Biology; Jennifer Johnson, GRAD, Master of Science in Organizational Management, Information Technology Management; Katie Urwiler, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; McKenna Warner, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Human Service Counseling
• Ponca — Alexis Eifert, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Management; Ashley Gill, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Marketing; Hollie Jacobsen, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Human Service Counseling; Kelsea Johnson, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Maya Rush, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Finance; Jessica Walsh, GRAD, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership
• Randolph — Trevor Anderson, GRAD, Specialist in Education, School Administration/Educational Leadership; Caitlin Lemmons, UGRD, Bachelor of Science Chemistry/Health Sciences; Joseph Pfanstiel, GRAD, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration
• Santee — Christina Coffman, UGRD, Bachelor of Arts, English Writing & Literature
• Wausa — Elena Rosberg, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Human Service Counseling
• Yankton — Melanie Duchscher, GRAD, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Early Childhood Education; Christine Shudak, GRAD, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Early Childhood Education; Ashley VanMeeteren, UGRD, Bachelor of Science, Social Science Education
DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
MITCHELL — Despite not being able to gather collectively for the annual Honors Banquet due to COVID-19, several students at Dakota Wesleyan University are still being honored with university awards for the 2019-20 academic year.
Area honorees are as follows
———
Distinguished Scholars
The Distinguished Scholar pins, formerly Alumni Medals, are presented to outstanding graduating seniors in various academic departments at DWU. Selection is made by the departments and is based upon academic performance and achievement.
The following is a list of distinguished scholars and their respective academic departments:
• Biology – Rebecca Frick, Yankton
• Psychology – Kelsey Buchmann, Tripp
———
Departmental Awards
• Harriet N. Houk Scholarship — Harriet N. Houk Scholarships are awarded to biology majors with at least sophomore standing. Recipients must maintain a 3.0 grade point average each semester and must reapply for the scholarship each year:
— Lacey Wipf, Freeman
• Pearl Olson Scholarship
The Pearl Olson Scholarship is funded through a gift from the estate of Pearl Olson, a 1958 education graduate of DWU. She taught more than 38 years in Aurora and Davison counties. This award is given to education majors with a 3.5 GPA, of good character and committed to teaching in South Dakota.
— Haley Lund, Parker
• Mitchell First United Methodist Church/Methodist Hospital Endowed Scholarship
— Jackson Diede, Menno
• St. Joseph Hospital Endowed Scholarship
The St. Joseph Hospital Endowed Scholarship is awarded to two students.
— Jennifer Schmidt, Tyndall
• Homer Carhart Prizes in Science
Dr. Homer W. Carhart ’34 established these prizes to encourage students to choose careers in science. Upon recommendation of the science faculty, equal prizes are awarded each year to two students, one male and one female, who are completing their junior years majoring in science and who expect to spend their careers in science. The awards are based solely on academic excellence and promise.
— Sierra Mesman, Springfield
———
Scholar-athletes
Scholar-athlete honors are awarded to sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
Seniors — Emily Brunsing, Wagner; Rebecca Frick, Yankton
Juniors — Nate Hohn, Parkston
Sophomores — Jayden Bormann, Parkston
———
Honor Societies
• Sigma Zeta
Sigma Zeta encourages and fosters the attainment of greater knowledge in the fields of science and mathematics. It recognizes outstanding scholastic achievement in a natural science or mathematics, and faculty who teach any of the natural sciences or mathematics.
— Jennifer Schmidt, Tyndall
———
Scholarships and Other Awards
• Hughes Grant-in-Aid for Summer Experiences Award
The Hughes Grant-in-Aid for Summer Experiences provides an award of up to $2,000 to a biology or mathematics major to pursue summer field and/or research experiences that are not available at DWU. Sophomore and junior students competing for the grant must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.75 with a 3.0 grade point average in math and science courses. Applicants are judged on their ability to conduct independent research in mathematics or science and on how their proposed summer experience will contribute to their career goals.
— Sierra Mesman, Springfield
• Education Learning Through Service Scholars
The elementary, secondary and special education majors in the Learning Through Service independent honors practicum within the education department have demonstrated superior ability in the university classroom and exceptional teaching skill during field experiences. The students are approved by education department faculty and placed in a classroom with a master teacher/mentor; they write their own course objectives designed to connect coursework with academic inquiry and apply theory to classroom practice while providing service to the community. Eligible students may apply to participate in this experience for up to three semesters.
— Taten Gale, Irene
— Tessa Hertel, Parker
———
F. Dwain Randall Scholarships
Randall Scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis to incoming freshmen who exhibit outstanding academic achievement and leadership qualities. The award is renewable for up to four years.
— Haley Lund, Parker
— Megan McCorkell, Yankton
———
Honors in Scholarship
Students who earn recognition for Honors in Scholarship must be in current attendance with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above for all work at DWU and elsewhere. Juniors and seniors must have successfully completed at least two semesters; sophomores, one semester; and freshmen, 16 hours at DWU.
• Seniors — Emily Brunsing, Wagner; Kelsey Buchmann, Tripp; Rebecca Frick, Yankton; Daniele Geis, Parker; Haley Lund, Parker; Kennedy Muckey, Geddes; Cooper Williams, Vermillion; Lacey Wipf, Freeman
• Juniors — Jayden Bormann, Parkston; Jess Huber, Elk Point; Sierra Mesman, Springfield; Jennifer Schmidt, Tyndall
• Sophomores — Kieren Luellman, Yankton; Megan McCorkell, Yankton
• Freshmen — Conor Nichols, Dakota Dunes; Shay Saarie, Freeman
———
Athletic Awards
• KMIT Award
For 35 consecutive years, the Mitchell Radio Group, Sports Director Tim Smith, and KMIT Radio (the home of Tiger Sports), have presented the KMIT Student-Athlete Award. This award is given to a senior male or female athlete based 50% on athletic achievements and the remaining 50% on leadership, character and scholastic accomplishments.
— Becky Frick, Yankton
———
NAIA All-Americans
• Rebecca Frick, Yankton
———
Academic All-Americans
CoSIDA began the distinguished Academic All-America program in 1952, as players are voted on exclusively by members of CoSIDA. In order to be considered for this award, athletes must first be named to the All-Region Team where they need to hold a GPA of 3.3 or higher on a 4.0 scale. They must also be a starter or important reserve and participate in at least 50% of their team’s games.
• Rebecca Frick, Yankton (Academic All-American of the Year)
