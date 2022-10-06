TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Steve Anderson called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Avera Pavilion. Jan Schiferl acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Cleo Waters presented her word of the day “verboten,” an adjective meaning “forbidden or prohibited.”
Gale Vogt gave his speech “Communication Styles.” Gale informed the group about various ways in which communication is effective. He explained the four common styles which are analytical, direct, competitive and initiating. He gave examples of each style and pros/cons of each.
As Table Topics master, Steve Anderson asked Jan Schiferl, Sheila Ulrich, Shanna Koenig, Cleo Waters, Gale Vogt and Ashley Dimmer questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills with a fall theme to each question.
Stan Sudbeck evaluated Vogt’s speech, complimenting him on the organization and presentation of an informative topic offering the club valuable information. He noted hand gestures and ease of presentation.
Dimmer, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Waters noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. Dimmer was also the day’s timer.
As General Evaluator, Ulrich evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best table topics award went to Cleo Waters. Best speaker award to Gale Vogt and best evaluator to Stan Sudbeck. Toastmaster Anderson adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call 605-661-8356 for more information.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with four people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people participating in the meeting via Zoom, two from Yankton and one from Sioux Falls.
Vice President-Education Janice Stone called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Janice Stone who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Steve Hamilton gave the word of the day, “procrastinate,” which means to put off intentionally and habitually. Pat Acklie-Roth gave a 5- to 7-minute presentation from the Dynamic Leadership Pathway (research and present a speech) titled “Big Rocks.” Jana Lane conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to questions such as your happiest vacation, ever been in a food fight, favorite movie, etc. Janice Stone was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jeremy Skrenes evaluated Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Roy Wilcox who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Steve Hamilton who reported on use of the word of the day “procrastinate” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Roy Wilcox who reported on speaking times; vote counter Janice Stone tallied votes for the best table topics response.
Toastmaster Janice Stone presented virtual trophies to Pat Acklie-Roth for best speaker, Jeremy Skrenes for best evaluator, and Pat Acklie-Roth for best table topic response to the question of ever been in a food fight.
The business meeting was led by Janice Stone. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
