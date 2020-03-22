Donovan Johnson
Nick Johnson and Christy (McQuown) Johnson of Yankton announce the arrival of a son, Donovan Matthew Johnson, who was born at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, on March 7, 2020. Donovan weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.
He joins a big brother, Henry, 2.
Proud grandparents are Mary Rose Johnson of Yankton and James and Nancy McQuown of Black Hawk.
