Interchange met on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at noon at Minerva’s. There were 12 members present. One member participated via Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Quinlivan, and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
During announcements, Paula Tacke of the Mead Cultural Education shared upcoming events, including Feed Your Mind on Oct. 1 at noon with John Andrews from South Dakota Magazine speaking about Jack McCall. She also announced that tickets for Yankton Haunted History Tours go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1. The tours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23. Also on the schedule is Story Time at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 and a Haunted History Overnight Experience on Oct. 30. Sheila Kuchta from the Avera Foundation announced that, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month during October, several local salons are offering the opportunity to purchase a pink hair extension. Kristi Tacke spoke on behalf of 100 Women of Yankton. Nominations for the Nov. 4 distribution meeting are due by Oct. 21. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, announced that Cindy Wilson will be giving an author talk about her book “The Beautiful Snow” at the library on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Julie Amsberry, Yankton Area Arts, announced that the current exhibit at the gallery features artist Reyna Hernandez. A reception was held Friday, Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m. Julie is also working with organizations that would like to participate in Art Fest at Harvest Halloween on Oct. 30.
Linda Dobrovolny, Interchange Past President, welcomed new member Alli Davison.
Linda Dobrovolny introduced guest speaker Kerrington Smith from Playx. Mr. Smith came to Yankton earlier this year from Texas and operates his business in the former Gurney Seed and Nursery building. He offers indoor play options, including an Escape Room, a Smash Room, a Nerf battlefield and party packages. Future plans include indoor mini golf and laser tag.
The next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at noon at Minerva’s. The guest speakers will be from The Red Hydrant Inn and Playground Dog Day Care Center.
