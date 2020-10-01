First Saturday Mass celebration has been moved from the House of Mary Shrine to St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Yankton, and the time has changed from 9 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Mass will be celebrated at the Shrine on the third Saturday each month at 8:30 a.m.
October is known as the Month of the Rosary, and there will be a Lighted Rosary at the Shrine at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.