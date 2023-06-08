UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS
SIOUX FALLS — The University of Sioux Falls conferred 420 total degrees on Sunday, May 21, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Total degrees conferred included 310 undergraduate students and 110 graduate students.
A recent survey showed that 99% of USF graduates from the undergraduate Class of 2022 secured employment or pursued graduate or professional studies within six months of graduation. That same survey found that 74% of 2022 grads started their careers in South Dakota, and of those, 94% are employed in Sioux Falls or within a 30-mile radius. Overall, USF graduates reported working in 20 states.
Area graduates included:
• Elizabeth Benavente of Hurley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Cole Diedrichsen of Yankton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Kassandra Doty of Geddes graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Kaetlyn Engebretson of Platte graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Vilisa Even of Parker graduated with a Master of Education degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Owen Feser of Yankton graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Christian Gruschin of Centerville graduated with a Master of Education degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Karlie Haas of Yankton graduated with an Associate of Arts degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Craig Holbeck of Armour graduated with an Educational Specialist degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Brennan Moran of Dakota Dunes graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Abigail Newman of Yankton graduated with an Associate of Arts degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Taylor Olson of Yankton graduated with a Master of Education degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Karleah Pheifer of Platte graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Rosalyn Rasmussen of Viborg graduated with a Master of Education degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Thomas Rice of Gayville graduated with an Educational Specialist degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Bryce Roth of Delmont graduated with an Educational Specialist degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Abigail Spawn of Platte graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
• Stephen Waltner of Freeman graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
FARGO, N.D. — Congratulations to the 3,620 North Dakota State University students who earned places on the spring 2023 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 9 class credits to qualify.
Area students include:
• Irene — Madison Johnke, Veterinary Technology
• Mission Hill — Ella Mulder, Microbiology
• Parker — Landri Holzwarth, Finance
• Vermillion — Taryn Whisler, Pharmaceutical Sciences
• Yankton — Brooke Anderson, English Education; Weston Beltz, Marketing; Thea Luken, Architecture; Kalea Thon, Interior Design
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.