New At The Library May 5, 2023

Here's what's new at the Yankton Community Library:

May 6, 2023

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction
• "The Audrey Hepburn Estate" by Brenda Janowitz
• "The Do-Over" by Suzanne Park
• "The Fourth Enemy" by Anne Perry
• "The Golden Doves" by Martha Hall Kelly
• "Hard to Break" by Michael Ledwidge
• "Lassiter" by J.R. Ward
• "Lone Women" by Victor Lavalle
• "The Murders at Fleet House" by Lucinda Riley
• "Play the Fool" by Lina Chern
• "Rage" by Wilbur Smith
• "Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club" by J. Ryan Stradal
• "The Seaside Library" by Brenda Novak
• "Shadow of Death" by Heather Graham
• "The Social Climber" by Amanda Pellegrino
• "Standing in the Shadows" by Peter Robinson
• "Stop at Nothing" by Michael Ledwidge
• "Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb
• "Things I Wish I Told My Mother" by Susan Patterson
• "Where Are the Children Now?" by Mary Higgins Clark
• "Where Coyotes Howl" by Sandra Dallas

———

Nonfiction
• "The Wager" by David Grann

AUDIOBOOKS
• "The Levee" by William Kent Krueger
• "The Librarian of Burned Books" by Brianna Labuskes
• "The Sister Effect" by Susan Mallery
• "The Soulmate" by Sally Hepworth
• "Triple Cross' by James Patterson

LARGE PRINT 
• "The Bullet Garden" by Stephen Hunter
• "The Promise of Easter" by Marta Perry
• "Simply Lies" by David Baldacci
• "Westbound" by Dusty Richards

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

Fiction
• "Borders" graphic novel by Thomas King
• "The Case of the Disappearing Duchess" by Nancy Springer
• "Hollow Fires' by Samira Ahmed
• "The Kaya Girl" by Mamle Wolo

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction
• "Augmented Reality" by Victor Appleton
• "Depth Perception" by Victor Appleton
• "Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea" by Dav Pilkey

———

Nonfiction
• "Awesome Kitchen Science Experiments for Kids" by Dr. Megan Olivia Hall
• "The Weather Encyclopedia" by Janine Ungvarsky

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction
• "Busy Betty" by Reese Witherspoon
• "How the Crayons Saved the Earth" by Monica Sweeney
• "I'm Sticking With You" by Smriti Prasadam-Halls
• "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" Chrissy Metz

———

Nonfiction
• "Bored No More!" by Julie Reiters
• "I'm Going to Have a Good Day!" by Tiania Haneline

ADULT DVDs
• "The Pez Outlaw"

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. More Rentals

Rentals

1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. 