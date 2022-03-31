I do believe I have become a grumpy old man.
There is this commercial that begins with the announcer saying “We know that men have evolved.” Every time it comes on I yell back at the television, “No, we have not!”
I have never known life without the Church, without a faith in God. As much a part of me as breathing. I was born into a family of Christians. We didn’t talk about it much. But then we are Norwegians. We didn’t do a lot of hugging either. It was just who we were. We attended church every Sunday morning. I attended Sunday School, went through Confirmation, knew my pastor like he was family.
I never considered another path, another way of living. And I have no regrets. I am thankful for those who came before, grandparents, parents, other older relatives, thankful for their faith, the way they conducted their lives. Thankful that their faith in God was passed on to me.
At the same time this old man gets discouraged.
At worship we confess “I believe in God, the Father Almighty, Creator of Heaven and earth.”
At that same worship service we might join together and sing “Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.”
Yet one evil person seems to be more almighty than God. People all over the world pray. We pray that this killing, this destroying of a nation will be done. But it is not done. Even the children, the children that Jesus loves, are being separated from their parents, are suffering and dying.
Does not God care? Does not God see and hear? “My God, my God, why?”
I remember one of my teachers at seminary saying, “We thank God for the good. We do not blame God for the bad.” There is truth there, but at this point it doesn’t help me very much.
I am so weary of the terrible things we do to one another. And I want God, this almighty God, who loves this world, to do something about it.
Christopher de Vinck, in his book, “The Power of the Powerless,” tells this story:
One spring morning my 5 year old son, David, and I were planting bushes along the side of the garage. A neighbor joined us for a few moments. David pointed to the ground, “Look Daddy, what’s that?” “A beetle,” I said. David was impressed and pleased with the discovery of this fancy, colorful creature. Then my neighbor lifted his foot and stepped on the insect. “That ought to do,” he laughed. David looked at me, waiting for an explanation, a reason.
That night, just before I turned off the light in his bedroom, David whispered, “I liked that beetle, Daddy.” “I did too,” I whispered back.
de Vinck concludes by writing, “We have the power to choose.”
So intellectually, I suppose, I do have some understanding of why this world is so full of hurt. We have the power to choose. A dictator chooses to invade another country. A husband chooses to be unfaithful to the woman he made a promise to. A guy chooses to steal gas from some stranger’s car. In my head I can explain this broken world. It’s on us.
But my heart still aches. So I write these words to lament, to weep. I do not understand why this almighty and full of love God does not answer our prayers, does not put an end to all the hurtful and hateful things we do to one another. If God is in control, why does life seem so random? And why does this God I have believed in since my beginning seem so silent?
For sure there is much good in this world. There are people all around taking care of this planet and one another. I do indeed know that truth as well. And that gives me hope.
But I also believe we have reason to grieve, reason to question. At times I am that child who liked that beetle, and who just before sleep wonders why someone thought it okay to destroy life and even took pleasure in it.
