VERMILLION — Join the Vermillion Public Library and presenter Eric Model on Friday, Dec. 4, at noon for a virtual “Journeys into” program that explores the offbeat, off the beaten path, overlooked, and forgotten. Learn about places, people, events and stories of authentic Americana “beyond the interstate.”
“Journeys into Hidden America” has been customized for South Dakota and Vermillion residents but can be enjoyed by anyone who has an interest in learning about (and even sharing their own stories of) the gems of Americana. This program will be presented online through Zoom and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.
Register at bit.ly/hiddenvpl to access the Zoom Lunch & Learn session, hosted by the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library. You are asked to register by Dec. 3, 2020, to guarantee a spot.
If you have any questions, email Rachelle at rachelle.langdon@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
