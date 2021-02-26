New at the Yankton Community Library this week: Feb. 27, 2021
LARGE PRINT
Fiction:
• “Luck and a Horse” by Max Brand
———
Nonfiction:
• “Empty Out the Negative” by Joel Osteen
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction:
• “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
• “Better Luck Next Time” by Julia Clairborne Johnson
• “The Butterfly House” by Katrine Engberg
• “A Catered Book Club Murder” by Isis Crawford
• “The Captive” by Fiona King Foster
• “The Crooked Tree” by Una Mannion
• “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb
• “The Forever Girl” by Jill Shalvis
• “The Girl From the Channel Islands” by Jenny Lecoat
• “Glimmer As You Can” by Danielle Martin
• “How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House” by Cherie Jones
• “The Kindest Lie” by Nancy Johnson
• “The Last Garden in England” by Julia Kelly
• “Learning to Pray: a Guide for Everyone” by James Martin
• “Little Wishes” by Michelle Adams
• “The Low Desert” by Tod Goldberg
• “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante
• “Never Far Away” by Michael Koryta
• “Our Darkest Night” by Jennifer Robson
• “Outlawed” by Anna North
• “People Like Her” by Ellery Lloyd
• “The Perfect Guests” by Emma Rous
• “The Right Kind of Fool” by Sarah Loudin Thomas
• “Siri, Who Am I?” by Sam Tschida
• “A Stranger At the Door” by Jason Pinter
• “The Tenant” by Katrine Engberg
• “The Vineyard at Painted Moon” by Susan Mallery
• “Waiting for the Night Song” by Julie Carrick Dalton
• “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins
———
Nonfiction:
• “The Art of Reading Minds: How to Understand and Influence Others Without Them Noticing” by Henrik Fexeus
• “The Art of Social Excellence: How to Make Your Personal and Business Relationships Thrive” by Henrik Fexeus
• “Dearly” by Margaret Atwood
• “The Eagles of Heart Mountain: a True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America” by Bradford Pearson
• “Empty Out the Negative” by Joel Osteen
• “The Listening Path: the Creative Art of Attention” by Julia Cameron
• “Modern Warriors: Real Stories From Real Heroes” by Pete Hegseth
• “Single. On Purpose.: Find Yourself First” by John Kim
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction:
• “A Complicated Love Story Set in Space” by Shaun David Hutchinson
• “The Grace Year” by Kim Liggett
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction:
• “Tough Chicks: Go to Bed” by Cece Meng, fiction, board book
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.