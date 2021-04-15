PIERRE — As host of the Governor’s Giant Vision Business and Student Business Competitions, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry Board Chair Brian Sandvig, Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank, recently announced the qualifying applicants for the 2021 Business and Student competitions.
The following were selected by a panel of judges as the top qualifying entries that will advance to the next level of the competition held Wednesday, April 28, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The display area in Exhibit Hall 1 will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-noon.
Local student competitors include:
• BioNanoTech (biocompatible and optimizable nanoparticle-based DNA carriers for genetic transformation in plants), Chinenye Izuegbunam and Jace Jerome, University of South Dakota
• FChem Solutions (company centered on developing fluorination technologies and high-performance fluorinated materials), Siyu Mao and Jordan Kramer, University of South Dakota
• Fomeno, (platform to connect thrift shoppers with online stores for specific items), Brigit Blote and Payton Ryz, University of South Dakota
• GreenLight Bionics (product development for treatment of amputees and impaired motor capability patients), Kouadio Niamba, University of South Dakota
Students are vying for a $5,000 first place prize for the best business idea.
Events on April 28 include time for judges to visit with each competitor in a tradeshow-type environment, followed by individual private presentations to the panel of judges. Competitors are judged on a variety of factors that include not only their formal presentation but also specifics such as market, opportunity, financial plan and management.
The Governor’s Giant Vision Business and Student Business competitions were established to help citizens realize that South Dakota is the very best place to start a successful business. The program was designed as an opportunity for entrepreneurs to compete for seed money and a chance to achieve their dream. This South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry program is chaired by Brad Wheeler, Wheeler Manufacturing of Lemmon.
Giant Vision is a program of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, made possible by financial support for prize money from Gov. Noem’s office. These funds are matched by the following businesses to generate additional prize money and funds necessary to run the event. (No public funds are used to run the competition.) Student Competition sponsors: Citibank N.A. and SD EPSCoR. Business Competition sponsors: Black Hills Energy, Christiansen Land & Cattle, Ltd., Dacotah Bank, First PREMIER Bank, MidAmerican Energy Company, Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Wheeler Manufacturing and Xcel Energy.
