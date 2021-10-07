DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The September 27, 2021 meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7:05 p.m. by President Stephanie Stueckrath at Trinity Lutheran Church meeting room.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members showcased projects themed “As the Leaves Turn.” There were 40 members present.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: Lori Connot made a motion that August minutes be approved as printed. Sue Gregersen seconded and motion carried. Elaine Harty made a motion that August treasurer’s report be approved as printed. Bev Schramm seconded and motion carried. Both will be placed on file.
Standing Committees Reports
• Activity Committee – Barb Martin gave a brief overview on the quilt challenge for the 2022 guild quilt show. Details will be printed in the October newsletter and kits will be available at the October meeting.
Unfinished Business
• GAR Quilt Show: Chair Mary Ellen Hornstra requested participants see her after the meeting to confirm that their name and value of their quilt(s) are accurate on her list. She reminded members to bring their quilts to the GAR Hall (508 Douglas, Yankton) between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on either Oct. 14 or Oct. 15. If members are not able to get their quilts to the GAR Hall on either of those dates, call Mary Ellen to make other drop off arrangements. Participants should refer to the most recent newsletter for information on submitting quilts and dates of the show at the GAR Hall.
• Scott Flanagan Trunk Show and Workshop: Kim Kappel reported that the trunk show and workshop were a great success. Seventy people attended the trunk show. Twenty-three were registered for the workshop and twenty-one attended. Several members commented that Kim and the committee did a great job organizing. Kim inquired whether a contribution was due Trinity Lutheran Church for use of facility for the trunk show. Sandy Hoffner indicated that she will be delivering a check from Treasurer Phyllis Oplinger to Trinity Lutheran Church for general use of the facility.
• Nominations for 2022 Officers: Jan Koehn asked for volunteers to serve with her on the nominating committee. Sandy Hoffner and Peggy Anderson volunteered. Members were encouraged to contact Jan, Sandy or Peggy if willing to serve as an officer. Nominations are needed for the office of President, Vice-President and Secretary.
• Other: Phyllis Oplinger asked for any outstanding bills.
New Business
• Guild Trip to Farmers’ Daughters’ Sewing Museum: Sandy Hoffner and Mary Ellen Hornstra reported that the owner of the Sewing Museum in Vermillion had been contacted to inquire about a Guild trip to the museum. Transport would be by car pool and perhaps a lunch stop in Vermillion could be scheduled. Mary Ellen Hornstra will call owner Sally Abild to confirm a specific date and time. After confirming a date, a Guild email will be sent with information on specific date and time and requesting RSVP from members wishing to participate.
Announcements/Other:
• Sandy Hoffner brought a basket she won at the recent Sioux City Quilt Show. She gave a brief explanation of how show attendees submit tickets for various baskets at the show. A similar fundraiser will be set up at DPQG 2022 quilt show.
• Sandy Hoffner announced that the October program will be “Dress a Bear.”
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Marlyce Micklos; she won a gift certificate from local quilt shop.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn was made at 7:55 p.m. by Mary Ellen Hornstra, seconded by Lori Connot, and carried.
Program: “Design Wall Options” was presented by Sandy Hoffner, Mary Ellen Hornstra, Kathy Sheldon, and Sue Gregersen. Guild members were given the opportunity to construct a small square design board.
Next meeting: Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 403 Broadway Ave, Yankton. Guests welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.