TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Jan Schiferl called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at 12:05 p.m. at the R & B Grill House. Stan Sudbeck acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Everett Wood presented his word of the day “trite.” an adjective meaning “not evoking interest because of overuse or repetition.”
Gale Vogt gave his speech “Tuesday.” As a late model race car driver, Gale gave an interesting account of a recent special event at Huset’s Speedway. He also included a Q & A session so that members could ask him questions about what it’s like to race, maintain his car and be a driver.
As Table Topics master, Joyce Stevens asked Steve Anderson, Sheila Ulrich, Everett Wood, Cleo Waters, Stan Sudbeck, Jan Schiferl and Gale Vogt Memphis questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills. The theme was summer.
Steve Anderson evaluated Vogt’s speech, complimenting him on the organization and presentation of an informative topic. He noted hand gestures and vocal variety as great enhancement.
Ulrich, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Wood noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. He noted three uses of the word of the day. Ulrich was also timer.
As General Evaluator, Waters evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best table topics award went to Stan Sudbeck. Best speaker award to Gale Vogt and best evaluator to Anderson. Toastmaster Schiferl adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call 605-661-8356 for more information.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange met on Monday, July 25, 2022, at noon at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Paule Tacke, from the Mead Cultural Education Center, announced that the Yankton College exhibits are now open on the third floor. The exhibits include wall murals and school memorabilia. August’s edition of “Feed Your Mind” on Friday, Aug. 5, at noon, features Bank Notes with Larry Ness. Larry will speak on the history of bank notes and will display pieces from his collection. Sheila Kuchta, from the Avera Sacred Heart Foundation, announced that this year’s, The Grand Give, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6-9 p.m. at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch. Tickets are on sale now at avera.org/grandgive for $65 per person. Dana Schmidt, Director of the Yankton Community Library, announced that the Teen End of Summer Reading Party is Tuesday, July 26. The party consists of a virtual reality component which many teens are excited for. On Friday, July 29 at 6 p.m., Steve Huff will present Grilling Tips and samples will be available to try. The event is free to attend but registration is required.
President Dana Schmidt introduced guest speaker Rachel Jones, founder of ZoeCare. ZoeCare is a pregnancy center that seeks to meet the needs of women and couples facing an unplanned pregnancy. Rachel explained how and why ZoeCare was formed, how they are funded, and shared a few participant stories and described the free services that are provided at the center.
The next meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 1, at noon with a tour of the historic Masonic Temple. A box lunch will be provided if an RSVP was submitted.
